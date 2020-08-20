Cytokinetics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CYTK) CEO Sells $117,400.00 in Stock

Posted by on Aug 20th, 2020

Cytokinetics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CYTK) CEO Robert I. Blum sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.48, for a total value of $117,400.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Robert I. Blum also recently made the following trade(s):

  • On Wednesday, August 5th, Robert I. Blum sold 5,000 shares of Cytokinetics stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.12, for a total value of $110,600.00.
  • On Tuesday, July 28th, Robert I. Blum sold 5,000 shares of Cytokinetics stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.77, for a total value of $118,850.00.
  • On Thursday, July 16th, Robert I. Blum sold 5,000 shares of Cytokinetics stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.36, for a total value of $136,800.00.
  • On Monday, July 6th, Robert I. Blum sold 5,000 shares of Cytokinetics stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.85, for a total value of $124,250.00.
  • On Wednesday, June 24th, Robert I. Blum sold 5,000 shares of Cytokinetics stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.86, for a total value of $119,300.00.
  • On Thursday, June 11th, Robert I. Blum sold 5,000 shares of Cytokinetics stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.38, for a total value of $106,900.00.
  • On Friday, May 29th, Robert I. Blum sold 5,000 shares of Cytokinetics stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.10, for a total value of $100,500.00.

Shares of CYTK traded up $0.88 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $24.21. 1,049,710 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 915,419. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.09 and a beta of 1.37. Cytokinetics, Inc. has a twelve month low of $7.72 and a twelve month high of $29.20. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $23.75 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $18.17.

Cytokinetics (NASDAQ:CYTK) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.68) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.57) by ($0.11). The firm had revenue of $3.59 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.80 million. On average, research analysts forecast that Cytokinetics, Inc. will post -2.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CYTK. Bessemer Group Inc. bought a new position in Cytokinetics during the first quarter valued at about $34,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. bought a new position in Cytokinetics during the second quarter valued at about $46,000. First Mercantile Trust Co. bought a new position in Cytokinetics during the second quarter valued at about $104,000. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL bought a new position in Cytokinetics during the first quarter valued at about $126,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its stake in Cytokinetics by 35.1% during the second quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 5,690 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $134,000 after buying an additional 1,477 shares in the last quarter. 93.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several brokerages have weighed in on CYTK. HC Wainwright increased their target price on Cytokinetics from $38.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 23rd. Raymond James began coverage on Cytokinetics in a research report on Friday, July 10th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating and a $39.00 target price on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald increased their target price on Cytokinetics from $29.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 15th. Piper Sandler increased their target price on Cytokinetics from $33.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 23rd. Finally, Needham & Company LLC raised their price target on Cytokinetics from $34.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 14th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $36.50.

About Cytokinetics

Cytokinetics, Incorporated, a late-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering, developing, and commercializing muscle activators and inhibitors as potential treatments for debilitating diseases in which muscle performance is compromised and/or declining. The company is developing small molecule drug candidates primarily engineered to increase muscle function and contractility.

Recommended Story: What is Forex?

Insider Buying and Selling by Quarter for Cytokinetics (NASDAQ:CYTK)

Receive News & Ratings for Cytokinetics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cytokinetics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.



Comments


share news on Facebook
tweet this investment news
share on linkedin
share on StockTwits
share on reddit