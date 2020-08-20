Cytokinetics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CYTK) CEO Sells $117,400.00 in Stock

Cytokinetics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CYTK) CEO Robert I. Blum sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.48, for a total value of $117,400.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Robert I. Blum also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, August 5th, Robert I. Blum sold 5,000 shares of Cytokinetics stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.12, for a total value of $110,600.00.

On Tuesday, July 28th, Robert I. Blum sold 5,000 shares of Cytokinetics stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.77, for a total value of $118,850.00.

On Thursday, July 16th, Robert I. Blum sold 5,000 shares of Cytokinetics stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.36, for a total value of $136,800.00.

On Monday, July 6th, Robert I. Blum sold 5,000 shares of Cytokinetics stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.85, for a total value of $124,250.00.

On Wednesday, June 24th, Robert I. Blum sold 5,000 shares of Cytokinetics stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.86, for a total value of $119,300.00.

On Thursday, June 11th, Robert I. Blum sold 5,000 shares of Cytokinetics stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.38, for a total value of $106,900.00.

On Friday, May 29th, Robert I. Blum sold 5,000 shares of Cytokinetics stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.10, for a total value of $100,500.00.

Shares of CYTK traded up $0.88 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $24.21. 1,049,710 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 915,419. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.09 and a beta of 1.37. Cytokinetics, Inc. has a twelve month low of $7.72 and a twelve month high of $29.20. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $23.75 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $18.17.

Cytokinetics (NASDAQ:CYTK) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.68) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.57) by ($0.11). The firm had revenue of $3.59 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.80 million. On average, research analysts forecast that Cytokinetics, Inc. will post -2.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CYTK. Bessemer Group Inc. bought a new position in Cytokinetics during the first quarter valued at about $34,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. bought a new position in Cytokinetics during the second quarter valued at about $46,000. First Mercantile Trust Co. bought a new position in Cytokinetics during the second quarter valued at about $104,000. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL bought a new position in Cytokinetics during the first quarter valued at about $126,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its stake in Cytokinetics by 35.1% during the second quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 5,690 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $134,000 after buying an additional 1,477 shares in the last quarter. 93.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several brokerages have weighed in on CYTK. HC Wainwright increased their target price on Cytokinetics from $38.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 23rd. Raymond James began coverage on Cytokinetics in a research report on Friday, July 10th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating and a $39.00 target price on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald increased their target price on Cytokinetics from $29.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 15th. Piper Sandler increased their target price on Cytokinetics from $33.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 23rd. Finally, Needham & Company LLC raised their price target on Cytokinetics from $34.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 14th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $36.50.

About Cytokinetics

Cytokinetics, Incorporated, a late-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering, developing, and commercializing muscle activators and inhibitors as potential treatments for debilitating diseases in which muscle performance is compromised and/or declining. The company is developing small molecule drug candidates primarily engineered to increase muscle function and contractility.

