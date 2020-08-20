DAD Price Hits $0.29 on Major Exchanges (DAD)

DAD (CURRENCY:DAD) traded 2.4% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 18:00 PM ET on August 20th. One DAD token can now be bought for $0.29 or 0.00002417 BTC on exchanges. DAD has a total market cap of $35.72 million and $1.17 million worth of DAD was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, DAD has traded 4.7% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get DAD alerts:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00001382 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.79 or 0.00040372 BTC.

Aave (LEND) traded up 18.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00005365 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 4.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $677.87 or 0.05714101 BTC.

Acash Coin (ACA) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0789 or 0.00000864 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded 12.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00003044 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 8.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00003763 BTC.

Ren (REN) traded down 13.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.43 or 0.00003660 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

Kyber Network (KNC) traded 6.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.70 or 0.00014351 BTC.

About DAD

DAD is a token. Its genesis date was September 28th, 2019. DAD’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 124,601,733 tokens. DAD’s official Twitter account is @dad_chain and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for DAD is dad.one . The official message board for DAD is medium.com/@dad_chain

Buying and Selling DAD

DAD can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as DAD directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire DAD should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy DAD using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for DAD Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for DAD and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.