Daniel Bradbury Sells 3,750 Shares of Castle Biosciences (NASDAQ:CSTL) Stock

Castle Biosciences (NASDAQ:CSTL) Director Daniel Bradbury sold 3,750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.18, for a total transaction of $161,925.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link.

Daniel Bradbury also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Castle Biosciences alerts:

On Thursday, August 6th, Daniel Bradbury sold 3,750 shares of Castle Biosciences stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.34, for a total transaction of $155,025.00.

On Tuesday, July 21st, Daniel Bradbury sold 3,750 shares of Castle Biosciences stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.81, for a total transaction of $156,787.50.

On Wednesday, July 8th, Daniel Bradbury sold 7,500 shares of Castle Biosciences stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.08, for a total transaction of $308,100.00.

On Wednesday, June 3rd, Daniel Bradbury sold 3,750 shares of Castle Biosciences stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.01, for a total transaction of $138,787.50.

Shares of Castle Biosciences stock traded down $0.27 during trading on Thursday, reaching $45.52. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 98,242 shares, compared to its average volume of 180,897. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $40.83 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $34.37. The firm has a market cap of $857.95 million and a PE ratio of 414.22. Castle Biosciences has a fifty-two week low of $15.26 and a fifty-two week high of $46.23. The company has a current ratio of 6.93, a quick ratio of 6.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09.

Castle Biosciences (NASDAQ:CSTL) last announced its earnings results on Monday, August 10th. The company reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.41) by $0.33. Castle Biosciences had a net margin of 11.35% and a return on equity of 1.83%. On average, analysts predict that Castle Biosciences will post -0.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CSTL. First Quadrant L P CA purchased a new position in Castle Biosciences in the 2nd quarter valued at $70,000. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC grew its position in Castle Biosciences by 364.9% in the 1st quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 51,635 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,539,000 after buying an additional 40,529 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC grew its position in Castle Biosciences by 22.9% in the 2nd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 32,125 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,211,000 after buying an additional 5,993 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in Castle Biosciences by 81.7% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 47,569 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,418,000 after buying an additional 21,383 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp grew its position in Castle Biosciences by 193.4% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 149,979 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,471,000 after buying an additional 98,866 shares during the last quarter. 42.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research firms have weighed in on CSTL. Canaccord Genuity raised their price objective on shares of Castle Biosciences from $41.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 21st. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Castle Biosciences from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 15th. Finally, SVB Leerink lifted their target price on shares of Castle Biosciences from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $40.00.

Castle Biosciences Company Profile

Castle Biosciences, Inc, a commercial-stage dermatological cancer, develops and commercializes diagnostic and prognostic tests for cancers. Its lead product is DecisionDx-Melanoma, a multi-gene expression profile (GEP) test to identify stage I and II patients at high risk of metastasis based on biological information from 31 genes within their tumor tissue.

Recommended Story: Accumulation/Distribution

Receive News & Ratings for Castle Biosciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Castle Biosciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.