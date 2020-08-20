Daniel Bradbury Sells 3,750 Shares of Castle Biosciences (NASDAQ:CSTL) Stock

Posted by on Aug 20th, 2020

Castle Biosciences (NASDAQ:CSTL) Director Daniel Bradbury sold 3,750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.18, for a total transaction of $161,925.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link.

Daniel Bradbury also recently made the following trade(s):

  • On Thursday, August 6th, Daniel Bradbury sold 3,750 shares of Castle Biosciences stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.34, for a total transaction of $155,025.00.
  • On Tuesday, July 21st, Daniel Bradbury sold 3,750 shares of Castle Biosciences stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.81, for a total transaction of $156,787.50.
  • On Wednesday, July 8th, Daniel Bradbury sold 7,500 shares of Castle Biosciences stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.08, for a total transaction of $308,100.00.
  • On Wednesday, June 3rd, Daniel Bradbury sold 3,750 shares of Castle Biosciences stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.01, for a total transaction of $138,787.50.

Shares of Castle Biosciences stock traded down $0.27 during trading on Thursday, reaching $45.52. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 98,242 shares, compared to its average volume of 180,897. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $40.83 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $34.37. The firm has a market cap of $857.95 million and a PE ratio of 414.22. Castle Biosciences has a fifty-two week low of $15.26 and a fifty-two week high of $46.23. The company has a current ratio of 6.93, a quick ratio of 6.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09.

Castle Biosciences (NASDAQ:CSTL) last announced its earnings results on Monday, August 10th. The company reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.41) by $0.33. Castle Biosciences had a net margin of 11.35% and a return on equity of 1.83%. On average, analysts predict that Castle Biosciences will post -0.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CSTL. First Quadrant L P CA purchased a new position in Castle Biosciences in the 2nd quarter valued at $70,000. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC grew its position in Castle Biosciences by 364.9% in the 1st quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 51,635 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,539,000 after buying an additional 40,529 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC grew its position in Castle Biosciences by 22.9% in the 2nd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 32,125 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,211,000 after buying an additional 5,993 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in Castle Biosciences by 81.7% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 47,569 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,418,000 after buying an additional 21,383 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp grew its position in Castle Biosciences by 193.4% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 149,979 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,471,000 after buying an additional 98,866 shares during the last quarter. 42.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research firms have weighed in on CSTL. Canaccord Genuity raised their price objective on shares of Castle Biosciences from $41.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 21st. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Castle Biosciences from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 15th. Finally, SVB Leerink lifted their target price on shares of Castle Biosciences from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $40.00.

Castle Biosciences Company Profile

Castle Biosciences, Inc, a commercial-stage dermatological cancer, develops and commercializes diagnostic and prognostic tests for cancers. Its lead product is DecisionDx-Melanoma, a multi-gene expression profile (GEP) test to identify stage I and II patients at high risk of metastasis based on biological information from 31 genes within their tumor tissue.

Recommended Story: Accumulation/Distribution

Insider Buying and Selling by Quarter for Castle Biosciences (NASDAQ:CSTL)

Receive News & Ratings for Castle Biosciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Castle Biosciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.



Comments


share news on Facebook
tweet this investment news
share on linkedin
share on StockTwits
share on reddit