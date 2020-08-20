Denarius Trading 14.8% Lower Over Last Week (D)

Denarius (CURRENCY:D) traded 10.2% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on August 20th. Denarius has a market cap of $1.12 million and approximately $674.00 worth of Denarius was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Denarius has traded down 14.8% against the US dollar. One Denarius coin can currently be purchased for about $0.15 or 0.00001284 BTC on popular exchanges including TradeOgre, Cryptopia, Stocks.Exchange and CoinExchange.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Denarius alerts:

Electra (ECA) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000003 BTC.

SpaceChain (SPC) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0049 or 0.00000041 BTC.

Bulwark (BWK) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0327 or 0.00000350 BTC.

Limitless VIP (VIP) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

VIP Tokens (VIP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Virta Unique Coin (VUC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Powercoin (PWR) traded down 22.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

NamoCoin (NAMO) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Dcoin Token (DT) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0196 or 0.00000165 BTC.

Denarius Coin Profile

D is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the NIST5 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on February 14th, 2017. Denarius’ total supply is 7,374,288 coins. The Reddit community for Denarius is /r/denariuscoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Denarius’ official Twitter account is @denariuscoin . Denarius’ official website is denarius.io

Denarius Coin Trading

Denarius can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Cryptohub, SouthXchange, Stocks.Exchange, CoinExchange, Cryptopia and TradeOgre. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Denarius directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Denarius should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Denarius using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Denarius Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Denarius and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.