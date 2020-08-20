Dent 1-Day Volume Tops $497,964.00 (DENT)

Dent (CURRENCY:DENT) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 19:00 PM ET on August 20th. Dent has a total market capitalization of $25.23 million and $497,964.00 worth of Dent was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Dent token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0003 or 0.00000003 BTC on popular exchanges including FCoin, OKEx, CoinBene and IDEX. Over the last week, Dent has traded down 5% against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00002451 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00008456 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $16.03 or 0.00135203 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $207.71 or 0.01752348 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $23.00 or 0.00194045 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000893 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0273 or 0.00000231 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 20.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 10.8% against the dollar and now trades at $17.71 or 0.00149371 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded 5.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0191 or 0.00000161 BTC.

Dent Token Profile

Dent’s launch date was July 12th, 2017. Dent’s total supply is 100,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 83,103,941,183 tokens. Dent’s official Twitter account is @dentcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . Dent’s official website is www.dentcoin.com . The Reddit community for Dent is /r/dentcoin

Dent Token Trading

Dent can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: FCoin, Kucoin, Fatbtc, EtherDelta (ForkDelta), Radar Relay, Coinrail, Allbit, Bitbns, WazirX, Binance, OKEx, IDEX, BitForex, HitBTC, Liquid, Cobinhood, Lykke Exchange, CoinBene and LATOKEN. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Dent directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Dent should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Dent using one of the exchanges listed above.

