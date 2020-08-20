Dogecoin (DOGE) Trading 0.8% Lower Over Last 7 Days

Dogecoin (CURRENCY:DOGE) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 18:00 PM ET on August 20th. In the last week, Dogecoin has traded down 0.8% against the dollar. One Dogecoin coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0035 or 0.00000029 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including FreiExchange, Bits Blockchain, Cryptohub and ZB.COM. Dogecoin has a market cap of $437.34 million and $43.26 million worth of Dogecoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Litecoin (LTC) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $62.61 or 0.00527788 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.26 or 0.00010650 BTC.

Advanced Internet Blocks (AIB) traded up 134.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0152 or 0.00000128 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000847 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0069 or 0.00000058 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000865 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0565 or 0.00000476 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00003200 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00002757 BTC.

TTC Protocol (TTC) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0992 or 0.00001073 BTC.

Dogecoin Coin Profile

Dogecoin is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on December 6th, 2013. Dogecoin’s total supply is 125,910,577,738 coins. The Reddit community for Dogecoin is /r/dogecoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Dogecoin’s official Twitter account is @dogecoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Dogecoin is dogecoin.com

Buying and Selling Dogecoin

Dogecoin can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Sistemkoin, cfinex, Bitbns, BTC Trade UA, Instant Bitex, C-CEX, Bittrex, Crex24, Bit-Z, Cryptopia, Robinhood, Cryptohub, Indodax, QBTC, Gate.io, Bittylicious, BitFlip, Exrates, Poloniex, YoBit, Coinbe, Livecoin, Koineks, BCEX, BtcTrade.im, Trade Satoshi, SouthXchange, Ovis, CoinExchange, Tidex, LiteBit.eu, C-Patex, Coindeal, Exmo, Tripe Dice Exchange, HitBTC, ZB.COM, BiteBTC, Kraken, Bitsane, OpenLedger DEX, CoinEx, Graviex, CoinFalcon, Fatbtc, Upbit, Bleutrade, Cryptomate, CoinEgg, BX Thailand, FreiExchange, Stocks.Exchange, Mercatox, Tux Exchange, Coinsquare, Novaexchange and Bits Blockchain. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Dogecoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Dogecoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Dogecoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

