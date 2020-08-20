Douglas Emmett, Inc. (NYSE:DEI) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.50 Per Share

Posted by on Aug 20th, 2020

Brokerages expect Douglas Emmett, Inc. (NYSE:DEI) to report earnings per share of $0.50 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have provided estimates for Douglas Emmett’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.52 and the lowest is $0.45. Douglas Emmett reported earnings of $0.51 per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 2%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Douglas Emmett will report full-year earnings of $2.01 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.91 to $2.13. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of $2.17 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.05 to $2.29. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Douglas Emmett.

Douglas Emmett (NYSE:DEI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.51 by ($0.50). The business had revenue of $207.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $236.74 million. Douglas Emmett had a return on equity of 7.99% and a net margin of 35.06%. The business’s revenue was down 9.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.54 earnings per share.

Several brokerages have issued reports on DEI. ValuEngine lowered Douglas Emmett from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. Wells Fargo & Co lowered their target price on Douglas Emmett from $45.00 to $40.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, June 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on Douglas Emmett from $44.00 to $36.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. Raymond James lowered their target price on Douglas Emmett from $40.00 to $38.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 15th. Finally, Mizuho lowered their target price on Douglas Emmett from $45.00 to $31.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 28th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $37.50.

In related news, Director Christopher H. Anderson purchased 40,000 shares of Douglas Emmett stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 1st. The stock was bought at an average cost of $30.32 per share, for a total transaction of $1,212,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 2,341,660 shares in the company, valued at $70,999,131.20. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 15.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. AQR Capital Management LLC grew its position in Douglas Emmett by 1,361.5% during the second quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 165,123 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $5,063,000 after buying an additional 153,825 shares in the last quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP grew its position in Douglas Emmett by 6.8% during the second quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP now owns 7,679 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $235,000 after buying an additional 489 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System grew its position in Douglas Emmett by 1.3% during the second quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 279,820 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $8,579,000 after buying an additional 3,629 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in Douglas Emmett during the second quarter worth about $2,912,000. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC grew its position in Douglas Emmett by 554.0% during the second quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 52,690 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,615,000 after buying an additional 44,634 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.76% of the company’s stock.

Shares of DEI traded up $0.05 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $27.99. The stock had a trading volume of 40,630 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,091,046. The firm has a market cap of $4.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.13, a PEG ratio of 2.86 and a beta of 0.68. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $29.57 and a 200-day moving average price of $32.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 2.23 and a quick ratio of 2.23. Douglas Emmett has a 52 week low of $23.16 and a 52 week high of $45.59.

About Douglas Emmett

Douglas Emmett, Inc (DEI) is a fully integrated, self-administered and self-managed real estate investment trust (REIT), and one of the largest owners and operators of high-quality office and multifamily properties located in the premier coastal submarkets of Los Angeles and Honolulu. Douglas Emmett focuses on owning and acquiring a substantial share of top-tier office properties and premier multifamily communities in neighborhoods that possess significant supply constraints, high-end executive housing and key lifestyle amenities.

See Also: Bid-Ask Spread

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Douglas Emmett (DEI)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Earnings History and Estimates for Douglas Emmett (NYSE:DEI)

Receive News & Ratings for Douglas Emmett Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Douglas Emmett and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.



Comments


share news on Facebook
tweet this investment news
share on linkedin
share on StockTwits
share on reddit