Douglas Emmett, Inc. (NYSE:DEI) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.50 Per Share

Brokerages expect Douglas Emmett, Inc. (NYSE:DEI) to report earnings per share of $0.50 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have provided estimates for Douglas Emmett’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.52 and the lowest is $0.45. Douglas Emmett reported earnings of $0.51 per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 2%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Douglas Emmett will report full-year earnings of $2.01 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.91 to $2.13. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of $2.17 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.05 to $2.29. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Douglas Emmett.

Douglas Emmett (NYSE:DEI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.51 by ($0.50). The business had revenue of $207.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $236.74 million. Douglas Emmett had a return on equity of 7.99% and a net margin of 35.06%. The business’s revenue was down 9.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.54 earnings per share.

Several brokerages have issued reports on DEI. ValuEngine lowered Douglas Emmett from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. Wells Fargo & Co lowered their target price on Douglas Emmett from $45.00 to $40.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, June 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on Douglas Emmett from $44.00 to $36.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. Raymond James lowered their target price on Douglas Emmett from $40.00 to $38.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 15th. Finally, Mizuho lowered their target price on Douglas Emmett from $45.00 to $31.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 28th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $37.50.

In related news, Director Christopher H. Anderson purchased 40,000 shares of Douglas Emmett stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 1st. The stock was bought at an average cost of $30.32 per share, for a total transaction of $1,212,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 2,341,660 shares in the company, valued at $70,999,131.20. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 15.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. AQR Capital Management LLC grew its position in Douglas Emmett by 1,361.5% during the second quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 165,123 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $5,063,000 after buying an additional 153,825 shares in the last quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP grew its position in Douglas Emmett by 6.8% during the second quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP now owns 7,679 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $235,000 after buying an additional 489 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System grew its position in Douglas Emmett by 1.3% during the second quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 279,820 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $8,579,000 after buying an additional 3,629 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in Douglas Emmett during the second quarter worth about $2,912,000. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC grew its position in Douglas Emmett by 554.0% during the second quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 52,690 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,615,000 after buying an additional 44,634 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.76% of the company’s stock.

Shares of DEI traded up $0.05 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $27.99. The stock had a trading volume of 40,630 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,091,046. The firm has a market cap of $4.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.13, a PEG ratio of 2.86 and a beta of 0.68. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $29.57 and a 200-day moving average price of $32.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 2.23 and a quick ratio of 2.23. Douglas Emmett has a 52 week low of $23.16 and a 52 week high of $45.59.

About Douglas Emmett

Douglas Emmett, Inc (DEI) is a fully integrated, self-administered and self-managed real estate investment trust (REIT), and one of the largest owners and operators of high-quality office and multifamily properties located in the premier coastal submarkets of Los Angeles and Honolulu. Douglas Emmett focuses on owning and acquiring a substantial share of top-tier office properties and premier multifamily communities in neighborhoods that possess significant supply constraints, high-end executive housing and key lifestyle amenities.

