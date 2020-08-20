Dril-Quip, Inc. (NYSE:DRQ) Expected to Announce Earnings of -$0.05 Per Share

Wall Street analysts forecast that Dril-Quip, Inc. (NYSE:DRQ) will post earnings of ($0.05) per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have made estimates for Dril-Quip’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.18) and the highest estimate coming in at $0.08. Dril-Quip posted earnings of ($0.07) per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 28.6%. The firm is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 22nd.

On average, analysts expect that Dril-Quip will report full-year earnings of ($0.94) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.05) to ($0.79). For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of $0.00 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.22) to $0.22. Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Dril-Quip.

Dril-Quip (NYSE:DRQ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 30th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.34) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.11) by ($0.23). The business had revenue of $90.45 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $81.60 million. Dril-Quip had a negative return on equity of 0.67% and a negative net margin of 6.88%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.03 EPS.

DRQ has been the subject of a number of research reports. G.Research downgraded shares of Dril-Quip from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 12th. Gabelli downgraded shares of Dril-Quip from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $27.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, May 12th. ValuEngine raised shares of Dril-Quip from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, August 1st. Scotiabank downgraded shares of Dril-Quip from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $28.00 price target for the company. in a report on Thursday, July 16th. Finally, Cowen reduced their price target on shares of Dril-Quip from $32.00 to $29.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $36.40.

Dril-Quip stock traded down $0.67 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $33.95. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 15,856 shares, compared to its average volume of 223,328. The firm has a market cap of $1.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -43.59 and a beta of 1.40. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $33.32 and a 200-day moving average price of $33.06. Dril-Quip has a twelve month low of $23.91 and a twelve month high of $56.71.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of DRQ. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Dril-Quip in the fourth quarter worth about $16,764,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in Dril-Quip by 8.1% in the fourth quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 801,483 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $37,598,000 after purchasing an additional 60,100 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates lifted its holdings in Dril-Quip by 2.2% in the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 155,727 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $4,750,000 after purchasing an additional 3,293 shares during the period. STA Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Dril-Quip in the first quarter worth about $9,179,000. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Dril-Quip by 26.0% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 37,792 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,153,000 after purchasing an additional 7,798 shares during the period.

Dril-Quip Company Profile

Dril-Quip, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, sells, and services onshore and offshore drilling and production equipment for use in deepwater, harsh environment, and severe service applications worldwide. It operates through three segments: Western Hemisphere, Eastern Hemisphere, and Asia-Pacific.

