Dropbox Inc (NASDAQ:DBX) Shares Sold by Baltimore Washington Financial Advisors Inc.

Baltimore Washington Financial Advisors Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of Dropbox Inc (NASDAQ:DBX) by 81.5% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 2,593 shares of the company’s stock after selling 11,417 shares during the period. Baltimore Washington Financial Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Dropbox were worth $326,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in DBX. Pearl River Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Dropbox in the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,936,000. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. acquired a new position in Dropbox during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $223,000. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System grew its holdings in shares of Dropbox by 12.2% in the 2nd quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 252,030 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,487,000 after acquiring an additional 27,371 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Dropbox in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $2,166,000. Finally, Rafferty Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Dropbox during the 2nd quarter worth $812,000. 47.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Dropbox alerts:

Shares of Dropbox stock traded up $0.02 on Thursday, hitting $20.16. The stock had a trading volume of 159,380 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,209,501. The company has a quick ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15. Dropbox Inc has a one year low of $14.55 and a one year high of $24.14. The stock has a market cap of $8.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 286.86, a PEG ratio of 4.58 and a beta of 0.90. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $21.49 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $20.37.

Dropbox (NASDAQ:DBX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The company reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.05. Dropbox had a return on equity of 9.34% and a net margin of 1.85%. The firm had revenue of $467.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $465.41 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.10 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 16.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that Dropbox Inc will post 0.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on DBX. Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on Dropbox from $19.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 24th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Jefferies Financial Group raised Dropbox from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $22.00 to $28.00 in a report on Monday, July 20th. BofA Securities lowered shares of Dropbox from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $32.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Friday, July 31st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Dropbox from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $23.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 15th. Finally, Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of Dropbox in a research note on Friday, May 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $27.00 price objective for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Dropbox presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $27.25.

In other Dropbox news, Director Lisa M. Campbell sold 6,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.64, for a total value of $142,632.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CAO Timothy Regan sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.46, for a total value of $46,920.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 55,600 shares of company stock valued at $1,209,342. Corporate insiders own 30.81% of the company’s stock.

Dropbox Profile

Dropbox, Inc provides a collaboration platform worldwide. Its platform allows individuals, teams, and organizations to collaborate and sign up for free through its Website or app, as well as upgrade to a paid subscription plan for premium features. The company has approximately 500 million registered users across 180 countries.

Featured Story: The primary rules of Elliott Wave theory

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DBX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Dropbox Inc (NASDAQ:DBX).

Receive News & Ratings for Dropbox Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dropbox and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.