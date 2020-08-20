Eastgroup Properties Inc (NYSE:EGP) Expected to Post Earnings of $1.33 Per Share

Equities analysts expect that Eastgroup Properties Inc (NYSE:EGP) will post earnings per share (EPS) of $1.33 for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have made estimates for Eastgroup Properties’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $1.30 and the highest estimate coming in at $1.35. Eastgroup Properties posted earnings per share of $1.28 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 3.9%. The company is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th.

On average, analysts expect that Eastgroup Properties will report full year earnings of $5.32 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.28 to $5.36. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of $5.51 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.36 to $5.72. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Eastgroup Properties.

Eastgroup Properties (NYSE:EGP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.27 by ($0.67). Eastgroup Properties had a net margin of 34.10% and a return on equity of 10.07%. The company had revenue of $89.72 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $88.63 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.22 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 9.3% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Eastgroup Properties from $115.00 to $139.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 13th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Eastgroup Properties from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 14th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Eastgroup Properties from $120.00 to $144.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 11th. Mizuho boosted their price objective on shares of Eastgroup Properties from $105.00 to $138.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 4th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Eastgroup Properties from $102.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 8th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Eastgroup Properties currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $135.44.

In related news, Director H C. Bailey, Jr. sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.08, for a total transaction of $58,540.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,332 shares in the company, valued at $507,190.56. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 2.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of EGP. AJO LP increased its holdings in Eastgroup Properties by 291.5% during the first quarter. AJO LP now owns 347,151 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $36,270,000 after buying an additional 258,482 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its holdings in Eastgroup Properties by 63.5% during the second quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 368,118 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $43,361,000 after buying an additional 142,904 shares during the last quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Eastgroup Properties in the first quarter valued at $106,000. Ziegler Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Eastgroup Properties in the first quarter valued at $11,054,000. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its holdings in shares of Eastgroup Properties by 111.9% in the first quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 163,960 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $17,130,000 after purchasing an additional 86,572 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.32% of the company’s stock.

EGP traded up $0.28 during trading on Friday, reaching $133.52. The company had a trading volume of 145,180 shares, compared to its average volume of 278,939. Eastgroup Properties has a 12 month low of $83.40 and a 12 month high of $142.69. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $124.88 and its 200 day moving average price is $118.46. The company has a market cap of $5.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.45, a PEG ratio of 5.10 and a beta of 0.85.

About Eastgroup Properties

EastGroup Properties, Inc is a self-administered equity real estate investment trust focused on the development, acquisition and operation of industrial properties in major Sunbelt markets throughout the United States with an emphasis in the states of Florida, Texas, Arizona, California and North Carolina.

