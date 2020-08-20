Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR) Stake Boosted by Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI

Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI increased its stake in Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR) by 6.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 45,054 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,834 shares during the quarter. Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI’s holdings in Emerson Electric were worth $2,794,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Longview Partners Guernsey LTD grew its position in Emerson Electric by 1.4% in the first quarter. Longview Partners Guernsey LTD now owns 17,094,286 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $814,543,000 after acquiring an additional 239,920 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in Emerson Electric by 1.8% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 8,674,517 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $412,550,000 after acquiring an additional 156,577 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in Emerson Electric by 3.4% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 7,189,596 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $342,583,000 after acquiring an additional 237,758 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its position in Emerson Electric by 408.7% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 6,530,697 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $311,186,000 after acquiring an additional 5,246,997 shares during the period. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc grew its position in Emerson Electric by 3.5% in the first quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 4,412,080 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $210,661,000 after acquiring an additional 147,283 shares during the period. 71.50% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of analysts have weighed in on EMR shares. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Emerson Electric from $54.00 to $59.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on Emerson Electric from $80.00 to $69.00 in a report on Friday, August 7th. Berenberg Bank started coverage on Emerson Electric in a report on Thursday. They set a “buy” rating and a $83.00 target price on the stock. Deutsche Bank cut Emerson Electric from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $64.00 to $66.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 14th. Finally, Cowen upgraded Emerson Electric from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $70.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $66.44.

Shares of EMR traded down $0.66 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $67.66. 2,828,630 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,970,262. Emerson Electric Co. has a 1-year low of $37.75 and a 1-year high of $78.38. The business has a fifty day moving average of $63.95 and a 200-day moving average of $60.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $40.85 billion, a PE ratio of 21.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.70 and a beta of 1.48.

Emerson Electric (NYSE:EMR) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 4th. The industrial products company reported $0.80 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.19. Emerson Electric had a return on equity of 26.12% and a net margin of 11.39%. The firm had revenue of $3.91 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.90 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.94 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 16.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Emerson Electric Co. will post 3.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 14th will be paid a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.96%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 13th. Emerson Electric’s payout ratio is 54.20%.

In other news, VP Bell Katherine Button sold 687 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.27, for a total transaction of $42,779.49. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 29,741 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,851,972.07. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, COO Steven J. Pelch sold 5,061 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.51, for a total value of $341,668.11. Corporate insiders own 0.50% of the company’s stock.

About Emerson Electric

Emerson Electric Co, a technology and engineering company, provides various solutions to industrial, commercial, and consumer markets worldwide. The company's Automation Solutions segment offers products and integrated solutions, including measurement and analytical instrumentation; valves, actuators, and regulators; industrial solutions; and process control systems and solutions.

