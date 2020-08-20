Employers Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:EIG) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.33 Per Share

Equities analysts forecast that Employers Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:EIG) will announce earnings of $0.33 per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Employers’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.39 and the lowest is $0.27. Employers posted earnings of $0.88 per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 62.5%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Wednesday, October 28th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Employers will report full-year earnings of $1.68 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.35 to $2.00. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of $1.75 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.60 to $1.90. Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Employers.

Employers (NYSE:EIG) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 23rd. The financial services provider reported $0.85 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.58. The firm had revenue of $211.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $164.18 million. Employers had a return on equity of 7.12% and a net margin of 11.30%.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on EIG. Zacks Investment Research raised Employers from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $38.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 24th. Boenning Scattergood downgraded Employers from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, April 27th.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of EIG. First Trust Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of Employers by 180.0% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 99,978 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,010,000 after buying an additional 64,271 shares in the last quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. grew its stake in Employers by 50.3% during the 4th quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 2,515 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $105,000 after purchasing an additional 842 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Employers by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 431,225 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $18,003,000 after purchasing an additional 11,555 shares in the last quarter. RDL Financial Inc. acquired a new position in Employers during the 1st quarter worth $2,020,000. Finally, Raymond James & Associates acquired a new position in Employers during the 1st quarter worth $206,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.80% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE EIG traded down $0.32 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $32.59. 89,117 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 219,188. The stock has a market capitalization of $966.82 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.49 and a beta of 0.16. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $31.92 and its 200 day moving average price is $33.94. Employers has a 12 month low of $25.53 and a 12 month high of $44.90.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 19th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 5th were issued a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.07%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 4th. Employers’s dividend payout ratio is 31.25%.

Employers Company Profile

Employers Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates in the commercial property and casualty insurance industry primarily in the United States. It offers workers' compensation insurance to small businesses in low to medium hazard industries. The company markets its products through independent local, regional, and national agents and brokers; alternative distribution channels comprising its partners; and through national, regional, and local trade groups and associations, as well as directly to customers.

