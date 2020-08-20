Engie SA (EPA:ENGI) Receives €13.80 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

Shares of Engie SA (EPA:ENGI) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the eleven ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is €13.80 ($16.23).

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on ENGI. HSBC set a €10.20 ($12.00) target price on Engie and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, April 27th. Sanford C. Bernstein set a €15.00 ($17.65) target price on Engie and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 9th. Deutsche Bank set a €12.00 ($14.12) target price on Engie and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €18.50 ($21.76) target price on Engie and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 31st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a €13.50 ($15.88) price target on Engie and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 11th.

Shares of ENGI traded up €0.05 ($0.06) during midday trading on Friday, hitting €11.45 ($13.47). 3,020,782 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,250,000. Engie has a 1 year low of €12.16 ($14.31) and a 1 year high of €15.16 ($17.84). The firm’s fifty day moving average is €11.36 and its 200-day moving average is €11.67.

ENGIE SA engages in power, natural gas, and energy services businesses. The company operates through North America, Latin America, Africa/Asia, Benelux, France, Europe excluding France & Benelux, Infrastructures Europe, GEM & LNG, and Other segments. It engages in the generation and sale of power through nuclear, thermal, solar, wind, biogas, and biomass resources; and seawater desalination activities, as well as offers engineering services in the areas of energy, hydraulics, and infrastructure.

