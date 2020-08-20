Engie SA (EPA:ENGI) Receives €13.80 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

Posted by on Aug 20th, 2020

Shares of Engie SA (EPA:ENGI) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the eleven ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is €13.80 ($16.23).

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on ENGI. HSBC set a €10.20 ($12.00) target price on Engie and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, April 27th. Sanford C. Bernstein set a €15.00 ($17.65) target price on Engie and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 9th. Deutsche Bank set a €12.00 ($14.12) target price on Engie and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €18.50 ($21.76) target price on Engie and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 31st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a €13.50 ($15.88) price target on Engie and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 11th.

Shares of ENGI traded up €0.05 ($0.06) during midday trading on Friday, hitting €11.45 ($13.47). 3,020,782 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,250,000. Engie has a 1 year low of €12.16 ($14.31) and a 1 year high of €15.16 ($17.84). The firm’s fifty day moving average is €11.36 and its 200-day moving average is €11.67.

About Engie

ENGIE SA engages in power, natural gas, and energy services businesses. The company operates through North America, Latin America, Africa/Asia, Benelux, France, Europe excluding France & Benelux, Infrastructures Europe, GEM & LNG, and Other segments. It engages in the generation and sale of power through nuclear, thermal, solar, wind, biogas, and biomass resources; and seawater desalination activities, as well as offers engineering services in the areas of energy, hydraulics, and infrastructure.

Recommended Story: Why is Cost of Capital Important?

Analyst Recommendations for Engie (EPA:ENGI)

Receive News & Ratings for Engie Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Engie and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.



Comments


share news on Facebook
tweet this investment news
share on linkedin
share on StockTwits
share on reddit