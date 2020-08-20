Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD) have received a consensus rating of “Buy” from the sixteen analysts that are covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $25.85.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on EPD. Piper Sandler upgraded Enterprise Products Partners from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $22.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 8th. Wells Fargo & Co increased their price target on shares of Enterprise Products Partners from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 22nd. Cfra decreased their price objective on shares of Enterprise Products Partners from $34.00 to $31.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of Enterprise Products Partners from $31.00 to $21.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 2nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $28.00 price target on shares of Enterprise Products Partners in a report on Thursday, August 6th.

Shares of NYSE EPD traded down $0.10 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $18.16. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,912,197 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,481,693. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $17.98 and a 200-day simple moving average of $18.90. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05. The stock has a market capitalization of $40.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.90 and a beta of 1.41. Enterprise Products Partners has a fifty-two week low of $10.27 and a fifty-two week high of $29.56.

Enterprise Products Partners (NYSE:EPD) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.01. Enterprise Products Partners had a net margin of 15.41% and a return on equity of 18.06%. The firm had revenue of $5.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.52 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.55 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 30.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Enterprise Products Partners will post 2.05 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 31st were issued a $0.445 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 30th. This represents a $1.78 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.80%. Enterprise Products Partners’s dividend payout ratio is currently 82.79%.

In other news, COO Graham W. Bacon acquired 10,000 shares of Enterprise Products Partners stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 17th. The stock was bought at an average price of $19.70 per share, for a total transaction of $197,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 37.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Blackstone Group Inc grew its stake in shares of Enterprise Products Partners by 238.0% in the second quarter. Blackstone Group Inc now owns 76,906,182 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $1,397,385,000 after acquiring an additional 54,149,658 shares in the last quarter. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Enterprise Products Partners during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $162,401,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp increased its holdings in shares of Enterprise Products Partners by 68.7% during the first quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 13,794,934 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $197,267,000 after purchasing an additional 5,617,745 shares during the period. Harvest Fund Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Enterprise Products Partners by 8.2% in the first quarter. Harvest Fund Advisors LLC now owns 56,197,039 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $803,618,000 after buying an additional 4,238,995 shares in the last quarter. Finally, TPG Group Holdings SBS Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Enterprise Products Partners in the first quarter valued at approximately $44,021,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 34.78% of the company’s stock.

Enterprise Products Partners L.P. provides midstream energy services to producers and consumers of natural gas, natural gas liquids (NGLs), crude oil, petrochemicals, and refined products. The company operates through four segments: NGL Pipelines & Services, Crude Oil Pipelines & Services, Natural Gas Pipelines & Services, and Petrochemical & Refined Products Services.

