EPR Properties (NYSE:EPR) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.73 Per Share

Equities analysts expect EPR Properties (NYSE:EPR) to announce earnings of $0.73 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have made estimates for EPR Properties’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.97 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.52. EPR Properties posted earnings of $1.46 per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 50%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, November 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that EPR Properties will report full year earnings of $3.37 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.60 to $5.31. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of $3.95 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.05 to $5.77. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for EPR Properties.

EPR Properties (NYSE:EPR) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.90) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.67 by ($1.57). EPR Properties had a return on equity of 2.01% and a net margin of 7.26%.

Several research firms recently issued reports on EPR. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of EPR Properties from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, August 7th. TheStreet lowered shares of EPR Properties from a “c” rating to a “d” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of EPR Properties from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $53.00 to $30.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on shares of EPR Properties from $55.00 to $30.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 24th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on shares of EPR Properties from $45.00 to $40.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 27th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. EPR Properties currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $34.71.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of EPR Properties by 4.8% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,089,851 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $75,965,000 after buying an additional 141,558 shares during the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP increased its holdings in shares of EPR Properties by 45.7% in the 1st quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 440,998 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $10,681,000 after buying an additional 138,300 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of EPR Properties by 41.5% in the 2nd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 55,788 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,848,000 after buying an additional 16,356 shares during the last quarter. AXA increased its holdings in shares of EPR Properties by 14.5% in the 1st quarter. AXA now owns 120,309 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,914,000 after buying an additional 15,200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its holdings in shares of EPR Properties by 823.9% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 156,227 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,784,000 after buying an additional 139,317 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.18% of the company’s stock.

EPR Properties stock traded up $0.11 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $30.73. The stock had a trading volume of 747,439 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,530,708. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $31.65 and its two-hundred day moving average is $37.16. The company has a market capitalization of $2.36 billion, a PE ratio of 7.36 and a beta of 1.41. EPR Properties has a 52-week low of $12.56 and a 52-week high of $79.80. The company has a current ratio of 15.57, a quick ratio of 15.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41.

EPR Properties Company Profile

EPR Properties is a specialty real estate investment trust (REIT) that invests in properties in select market segments which require unique industry knowledge, while offering the potential for stable and attractive returns. Our total investments exceed $6.7 billion and our primary investment segments are Entertainment, Recreation and Education.

Featured Story: Market Timing

