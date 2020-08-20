Estee Lauder Companies Inc (NYSE:EL) Stake Reduced by Long Road Investment Counsel LLC

Long Road Investment Counsel LLC trimmed its position in shares of Estee Lauder Companies Inc (NYSE:EL) by 2.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 56,700 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,600 shares during the quarter. Estee Lauder Companies comprises about 6.3% of Long Road Investment Counsel LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd biggest holding. Long Road Investment Counsel LLC’s holdings in Estee Lauder Companies were worth $10,698,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Community Bank N.A. purchased a new stake in shares of Estee Lauder Companies during the 2nd quarter valued at about $25,000. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Estee Lauder Companies by 394.3% during the 1st quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 173 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 138 shares during the last quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Estee Lauder Companies during the 1st quarter valued at about $31,000. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Estee Lauder Companies during the 1st quarter valued at about $35,000. Finally, Financial Management Professionals Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Estee Lauder Companies during the 2nd quarter valued at about $49,000. 55.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, insider Hudis Jane Hertzmark sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.72, for a total value of $1,003,600.00. Also, CFO Tracey Thomas Travis sold 44,862 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $207.00, for a total transaction of $9,286,434.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 76,201 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,773,607. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 54,595 shares of company stock valued at $11,235,932. 14.68% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of Estee Lauder Companies stock traded down $14.23 on Thursday, hitting $198.27. 4,319,830 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,894,128. The stock has a market capitalization of $76.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 55.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.29 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a current ratio of 1.63. Estee Lauder Companies Inc has a 52 week low of $137.01 and a 52 week high of $220.42. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $197.12 and a 200 day simple moving average of $185.80.

Estee Lauder Companies (NYSE:EL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 20th. The company reported ($0.53) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.19) by ($0.34). The company had revenue of $2.43 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.45 billion. Estee Lauder Companies had a net margin of 8.43% and a return on equity of 43.18%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 32.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.64 EPS. Research analysts expect that Estee Lauder Companies Inc will post 4.45 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 15th. Investors of record on Monday, August 31st will be issued a $0.48 dividend. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.97%.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on EL. UBS Group raised their price target on shares of Estee Lauder Companies from $145.00 to $172.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, May 4th. Oppenheimer raised shares of Estee Lauder Companies from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $240.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 13th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Estee Lauder Companies from $179.00 to $196.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, June 8th. Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of Estee Lauder Companies from $188.00 to $207.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 16th. Finally, Deutsche Bank increased their price objective on shares of Estee Lauder Companies from $185.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 1st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $203.40.

The Estée Lauder Companies Inc manufactures and markets skin care, makeup, fragrance, and hair care products. The company offers a range of skin care products, such as moisturizers, serums, cleansers, toners, body care products, exfoliators, acne care products, facial masks, cleansing devices, and sun care products; and makeup products, including lipsticks, lip glosses, mascaras, foundations, eyeshadows, nail polishes, and powders, as well as related items, including compacts, brushes, and other makeup tools.

