Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM) Shares Sold by Baltimore Washington Financial Advisors Inc.

Baltimore Washington Financial Advisors Inc. trimmed its position in shares of Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM) by 70.6% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 7,782 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 18,666 shares during the period. Baltimore Washington Financial Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $1,183,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in XOM. Reitz Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Exxon Mobil during the 2nd quarter worth $33,000. PrairieView Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Exxon Mobil during the 1st quarter worth $37,000. Capstone Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in Exxon Mobil by 49.0% during the 2nd quarter. Capstone Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,116 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 367 shares during the period. Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in Exxon Mobil during the 1st quarter worth $52,000. Finally, Cedar Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Exxon Mobil during the 1st quarter worth $53,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 52.16% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. SunTrust Banks assumed coverage on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research report on Thursday, July 23rd. They set a “hold” rating and a $41.00 price target for the company. Piper Sandler upped their price target on shares of Exxon Mobil from $46.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, July 24th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Exxon Mobil from $44.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. Redburn Partners raised shares of Exxon Mobil from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 13th. Finally, Cfra cut shares of Exxon Mobil from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $41.00 to $43.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-two have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. Exxon Mobil has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $53.50.

Shares of XOM stock traded down $0.52 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $41.44. 613,809 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 19,817,452. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a current ratio of 0.93. Exxon Mobil Co. has a one year low of $30.11 and a one year high of $75.18. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $43.47 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $46.26. The stock has a market capitalization of $179.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.76 and a beta of 1.29.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 31st. The oil and gas company reported ($0.70) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.61) by ($0.09). The company had revenue of $32.61 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $38.16 billion. Exxon Mobil had a return on equity of 2.09% and a net margin of 3.24%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 52.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.61 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Exxon Mobil Co. will post -0.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 13th will be paid a dividend of $0.87 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 12th. This represents a $3.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.40%. Exxon Mobil’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 154.67%.

Exxon Mobil Corporation explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas in the United States, Canada/Other Americas, Europe, Africa, Asia, and Australia/Oceania. It operates through Upstream, Downstream, and Chemical segments. The company is also involved in the manufacture, trade, transport, and sale of crude oil, petroleum products, and other specialty products; and manufactures and markets petrochemicals, including olefins, polyolefins, aromatics, and various other petrochemicals.

