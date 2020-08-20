F3Logic LLC Acquires 1,016 Shares of Mcdonald’s Corp (NYSE:MCD)

F3Logic LLC increased its position in shares of Mcdonald’s Corp (NYSE:MCD) by 8.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 12,770 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,016 shares during the period. F3Logic LLC’s holdings in Mcdonald’s were worth $2,332,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Cypress Wealth Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of Mcdonald’s by 4.5% in the 1st quarter. Cypress Wealth Services LLC now owns 29,819 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $4,931,000 after purchasing an additional 1,277 shares during the period. Nicolet Advisory Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of Mcdonald’s by 123.3% in the first quarter. Nicolet Advisory Services LLC now owns 5,157 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $853,000 after acquiring an additional 2,848 shares in the last quarter. Arbor Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Mcdonald’s in the first quarter valued at approximately $2,616,000. RPG Investment Advisory LLC grew its holdings in shares of Mcdonald’s by 2.9% in the first quarter. RPG Investment Advisory LLC now owns 25,400 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $4,200,000 after acquiring an additional 724 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Landsberg Bennett & Dubbaneh LLC grew its holdings in Mcdonald’s by 1.2% during the first quarter. Landsberg Bennett & Dubbaneh LLC now owns 17,158 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $2,771,000 after purchasing an additional 199 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.04% of the company’s stock.

NYSE MCD traded up $0.37 on Thursday, hitting $209.88. 2,074,733 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,369,418. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $195.10 and a 200-day moving average price of $189.29. Mcdonald’s Corp has a fifty-two week low of $124.23 and a fifty-two week high of $221.01. The company has a market cap of $156.50 billion, a PE ratio of 33.21, a PEG ratio of 4.66 and a beta of 0.65.

Mcdonald’s (NYSE:MCD) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 28th. The fast-food giant reported $0.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.76 by ($0.10). Mcdonald’s had a net margin of 24.78% and a negative return on equity of 52.78%. The company had revenue of $3.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.73 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.05 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 29.6% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Mcdonald’s Corp will post 5.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 1st will be issued a $1.25 dividend. This represents a $5.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.38%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 31st. Mcdonald’s’s payout ratio is 63.78%.

MCD has been the topic of several recent research reports. Stephens increased their target price on Mcdonald’s from $200.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 1st. SVB Leerink assumed coverage on Mcdonald’s in a research report on Friday, July 24th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. MKM Partners reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $210.00 price objective on shares of Mcdonald’s in a research note on Monday, June 15th. UBS Group raised their price objective on Mcdonald’s from $191.00 to $205.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 11th. Finally, Oppenheimer reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Mcdonald’s in a research note on Tuesday, July 28th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $210.40.

McDonald's Corporation operates and franchises McDonald's restaurants in the United States and internationally. Its restaurants offer various food products, soft drinks, coffee, and other beverages, as well as breakfast menu. As of December 31, 2018, the company operated 37,855 restaurants, including 35,085 franchised restaurants comprising 21,685 franchised to conventional franchisees, 7,225 licensed to developmental licensees, and 6,175 licensed to foreign affiliates; and 2,770 company-operated restaurants.

