F3Logic LLC Has $1.84 Million Holdings in Chubb Ltd (NYSE:CB)

F3Logic LLC lifted its stake in shares of Chubb Ltd (NYSE:CB) by 16.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 14,444 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,997 shares during the quarter. F3Logic LLC’s holdings in Chubb were worth $1,839,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in CB. OPSEU Pension Plan Trust Fund grew its holdings in Chubb by 44.6% during the 2nd quarter. OPSEU Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 15,264 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,920,000 after buying an additional 4,711 shares in the last quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc grew its holdings in Chubb by 20.9% during the 2nd quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 18,795 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,246,000 after buying an additional 3,244 shares in the last quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System grew its holdings in shares of Chubb by 1.6% during the second quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 628,895 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $79,631,000 after purchasing an additional 9,657 shares in the last quarter. Coastline Trust Co grew its holdings in shares of Chubb by 1.5% during the second quarter. Coastline Trust Co now owns 32,143 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,070,000 after purchasing an additional 490 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rafferty Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Chubb by 478.4% during the second quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 92,972 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $11,772,000 after purchasing an additional 76,898 shares in the last quarter. 87.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Chubb alerts:

Shares of NYSE:CB traded down $0.49 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $123.44. 1,793,203 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,506,199. The company has a market cap of $55.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.98, a P/E/G ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 0.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a current ratio of 0.31. Chubb Ltd has a one year low of $87.35 and a one year high of $167.74. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $129.76 and a 200 day moving average of $126.95.

Chubb (NYSE:CB) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 28th. The financial services provider reported ($0.56) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.66) by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $7.74 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.80 billion. Chubb had a return on equity of 5.98% and a net margin of 6.10%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down .4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.60 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Chubb Ltd will post 7.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 18th will be issued a dividend of $0.78 per share. This represents a $3.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.53%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 17th. Chubb’s payout ratio is currently 30.86%.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Chubb from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $133.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Thursday, July 9th. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on Chubb from $131.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 23rd. William Blair raised Chubb from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, July 20th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Chubb from $121.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 15th. Finally, Evercore ISI raised Chubb from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $157.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, July 16th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Chubb presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $145.00.

Chubb Company Profile

Chubb Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides insurance and reinsurance products worldwide. The company's North America Commercial P&C Insurance segment offers commercial property, marine, general casualty, workers' compensation, package policies, and risk management; professional lines, marine, construction, environmental, medical, cyber risk, surety, and excess casualty; and group accident and health insurance to large, middle market, and small commercial businesses in the United States, Canada, and Bermuda.

Recommended Story: Earnings Reports

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Chubb Ltd (NYSE:CB).

Receive News & Ratings for Chubb Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chubb and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.