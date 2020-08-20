F3Logic LLC Purchases Shares of 2,726 Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST)

Posted by on Aug 20th, 2020

F3Logic LLC purchased a new stake in Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 2,726 shares of the retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $823,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Costco Wholesale by 46.2% during the 4th quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 100,853 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $29,643,000 after acquiring an additional 31,891 shares in the last quarter. Legacy Bridge LLC boosted its position in Costco Wholesale by 3.3% in the first quarter. Legacy Bridge LLC now owns 3,546 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $1,011,000 after buying an additional 113 shares in the last quarter. Csenge Advisory Group acquired a new stake in Costco Wholesale in the first quarter valued at approximately $546,000. Cordatus Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Costco Wholesale by 4.0% in the first quarter. Cordatus Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,319 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $2,087,000 after buying an additional 280 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nicolet Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Costco Wholesale during the first quarter worth $436,000. 68.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Costco Wholesale stock traded down $0.03 during trading on Thursday, reaching $340.87. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,716,249 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,009,928. Costco Wholesale Co. has a 52-week low of $271.28 and a 52-week high of $345.12. The company has a market cap of $150.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.72, a PEG ratio of 4.75 and a beta of 0.69. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $326.68 and its two-hundred day moving average is $309.69. The company has a quick ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59.

Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 28th. The retailer reported $1.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.92 by ($0.03). Costco Wholesale had a net margin of 2.31% and a return on equity of 22.60%. The business had revenue of $36.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $36.66 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.89 EPS. Costco Wholesale’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Costco Wholesale Co. will post 8.54 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 31st were paid a $0.70 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 30th. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.82%. Costco Wholesale’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 34.19%.

In other Costco Wholesale news, Director Susan L. Decker sold 1,155 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $302.57, for a total transaction of $349,468.35. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 29,432 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,905,240.24. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, VP Timothy L. Rose sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $308.05, for a total transaction of $1,848,300.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 23,680 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,294,624. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 35,630 shares of company stock valued at $11,304,929 in the last ninety days. 0.22% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

COST has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Guggenheim reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Costco Wholesale in a research note on Monday, June 29th. MKM Partners began coverage on shares of Costco Wholesale in a report on Wednesday, July 29th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $320.00 price objective for the company. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on shares of Costco Wholesale from $335.00 to $375.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 5th. Telsey Advisory Group boosted their target price on shares of Costco Wholesale from $330.00 to $350.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on shares of Costco Wholesale in a research note on Wednesday, August 5th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $328.00 target price on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $338.88.

About Costco Wholesale

Costco Wholesale Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates membership warehouses. It offers branded and private-label products in a range of merchandise categories. The company provides dry and packaged foods, and groceries; snack foods, candies, alcoholic and nonalcoholic beverages, and cleaning supplies; appliances, electronics, health and beauty aids, hardware, and garden and patio products; meat, bakery, deli, and produces; and apparel and small appliances.

See Also: What is the LIBOR?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding COST? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST).

Institutional Ownership by Quarter for Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST)

Receive News & Ratings for Costco Wholesale Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Costco Wholesale and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.



Comments


share news on Facebook
tweet this investment news
share on linkedin
share on StockTwits
share on reddit