F3Logic LLC Purchases Shares of 2,726 Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST)

F3Logic LLC purchased a new stake in Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 2,726 shares of the retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $823,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Costco Wholesale by 46.2% during the 4th quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 100,853 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $29,643,000 after acquiring an additional 31,891 shares in the last quarter. Legacy Bridge LLC boosted its position in Costco Wholesale by 3.3% in the first quarter. Legacy Bridge LLC now owns 3,546 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $1,011,000 after buying an additional 113 shares in the last quarter. Csenge Advisory Group acquired a new stake in Costco Wholesale in the first quarter valued at approximately $546,000. Cordatus Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Costco Wholesale by 4.0% in the first quarter. Cordatus Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,319 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $2,087,000 after buying an additional 280 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nicolet Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Costco Wholesale during the first quarter worth $436,000. 68.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Costco Wholesale alerts:

Shares of Costco Wholesale stock traded down $0.03 during trading on Thursday, reaching $340.87. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,716,249 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,009,928. Costco Wholesale Co. has a 52-week low of $271.28 and a 52-week high of $345.12. The company has a market cap of $150.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.72, a PEG ratio of 4.75 and a beta of 0.69. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $326.68 and its two-hundred day moving average is $309.69. The company has a quick ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59.

Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 28th. The retailer reported $1.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.92 by ($0.03). Costco Wholesale had a net margin of 2.31% and a return on equity of 22.60%. The business had revenue of $36.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $36.66 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.89 EPS. Costco Wholesale’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Costco Wholesale Co. will post 8.54 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 31st were paid a $0.70 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 30th. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.82%. Costco Wholesale’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 34.19%.

In other Costco Wholesale news, Director Susan L. Decker sold 1,155 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $302.57, for a total transaction of $349,468.35. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 29,432 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,905,240.24. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, VP Timothy L. Rose sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $308.05, for a total transaction of $1,848,300.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 23,680 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,294,624. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 35,630 shares of company stock valued at $11,304,929 in the last ninety days. 0.22% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

COST has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Guggenheim reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Costco Wholesale in a research note on Monday, June 29th. MKM Partners began coverage on shares of Costco Wholesale in a report on Wednesday, July 29th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $320.00 price objective for the company. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on shares of Costco Wholesale from $335.00 to $375.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 5th. Telsey Advisory Group boosted their target price on shares of Costco Wholesale from $330.00 to $350.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on shares of Costco Wholesale in a research note on Wednesday, August 5th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $328.00 target price on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $338.88.

About Costco Wholesale

Costco Wholesale Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates membership warehouses. It offers branded and private-label products in a range of merchandise categories. The company provides dry and packaged foods, and groceries; snack foods, candies, alcoholic and nonalcoholic beverages, and cleaning supplies; appliances, electronics, health and beauty aids, hardware, and garden and patio products; meat, bakery, deli, and produces; and apparel and small appliances.

See Also: What is the LIBOR?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding COST? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST).

Receive News & Ratings for Costco Wholesale Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Costco Wholesale and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.