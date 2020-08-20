Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) Stock Holdings Lowered by Okabena Investment Services Inc.

Okabena Investment Services Inc. lowered its position in shares of Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) by 15.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 4,565 shares of the social networking company’s stock after selling 832 shares during the period. Okabena Investment Services Inc.’s holdings in Facebook were worth $1,037,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FB. Watson Rebecca bought a new position in Facebook in the 2nd quarter valued at about $25,000. JJJ Advisors Inc. grew its position in Facebook by 262.5% in the 2nd quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 145 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 105 shares in the last quarter. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Facebook in the 1st quarter valued at about $41,000. Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in Facebook in the 1st quarter valued at about $46,000. Finally, Virtus Alternative Investment Advisers Inc. bought a new position in Facebook in the 2nd quarter valued at about $47,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.12% of the company’s stock.

In other Facebook news, CTO Michael Todd Schroepfer sold 112 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $262.09, for a total transaction of $29,354.08. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer now owns 498,238 shares in the company, valued at $130,583,197.42. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Jennifer Newstead sold 194 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $240.00, for a total value of $46,560.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 3,664 shares in the company, valued at approximately $879,360. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 29,557 shares of company stock worth $6,850,182 in the last 90 days. 14.14% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NASDAQ:FB traded up $6.42 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $269.01. The stock had a trading volume of 20,254,336 shares, compared to its average volume of 23,547,900. The business’s 50 day moving average is $245.16 and its 200 day moving average is $211.11. Facebook, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $137.10 and a fifty-two week high of $278.89. The stock has a market cap of $747.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.85, a PEG ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 6.02 and a quick ratio of 6.02.

Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 30th. The social networking company reported $1.80 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.44 by $0.36. Facebook had a return on equity of 22.90% and a net margin of 31.29%. The firm had revenue of $18.69 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.29 billion. Equities analysts expect that Facebook, Inc. will post 8.21 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Monness Crespi & Hardt increased their target price on shares of Facebook from $230.00 to $290.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 31st. MKM Partners increased their target price on shares of Facebook from $240.00 to $290.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 15th. Susquehanna Bancshares upped their price target on shares of Facebook from $285.00 to $310.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Friday, July 31st. Argus upped their price target on shares of Facebook from $270.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 4th. Finally, Guggenheim upped their price target on shares of Facebook from $235.00 to $245.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, forty-three have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $276.21.

Facebook, Inc provides various products to connect and share through mobile devices, personal computers, and other surfaces worldwide. The company's products include Facebook that enables people to connect, share, discover, and communicate with each other on mobile devices and personal computers; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and messages; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, groups, and businesses across platforms and devices; and WhatsApp, a messaging application for use by people and businesses to communicate in a private way.

