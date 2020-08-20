Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST) is Wilkins Investment Counsel Inc.’s 9th Largest Position

Wilkins Investment Counsel Inc. decreased its position in Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST) by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 207,950 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,700 shares during the period. Fastenal accounts for 2.8% of Wilkins Investment Counsel Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th biggest holding. Wilkins Investment Counsel Inc.’s holdings in Fastenal were worth $8,909,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Royal Fund Management LLC purchased a new stake in Fastenal in the 1st quarter valued at about $31,000. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Fastenal by 36.1% during the 1st quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC now owns 1,162 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 308 shares during the period. Capital Square LLC bought a new position in shares of Fastenal during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Balentine LLC bought a new position in shares of Fastenal during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Finally, Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Fastenal by 314.4% during the 2nd quarter. Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,326 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,000 after acquiring an additional 1,006 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.00% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:FAST traded up $0.18 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $48.20. The stock had a trading volume of 1,854,187 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,800,078. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $45.69 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $39.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 4.13 and a quick ratio of 1.91. Fastenal has a one year low of $26.72 and a one year high of $48.59. The firm has a market capitalization of $27.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.19, a P/E/G ratio of 3.67 and a beta of 1.22.

Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 14th. The company reported $0.42 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.06. Fastenal had a net margin of 15.07% and a return on equity of 31.19%. The firm had revenue of $1.51 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.47 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.36 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 10.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Fastenal will post 1.45 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 25th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, July 28th will be issued a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.07%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, July 27th. Fastenal’s payout ratio is 72.46%.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. BidaskClub raised shares of Fastenal from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “hold” rating and set a $46.00 target price on shares of Fastenal in a research report on Wednesday, July 15th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Fastenal from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 8th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Fastenal from $36.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 15th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co raised their price objective on shares of Fastenal from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $43.10.

In other news, Director Michael John Dolan sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total transaction of $600,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Leland J. Hein sold 4,710 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.35, for a total transaction of $208,888.50. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 19,032 shares in the company, valued at approximately $844,069.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 110,684 shares of company stock valued at $5,003,618. Insiders own 0.57% of the company’s stock.

Fastenal Company Profile

Fastenal Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the wholesale distribution of industrial and construction supplies in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It offers fasteners, and other industrial and construction supplies under the Fastenal name. The company's fastener products include threaded fasteners, such as bolts, nuts, screws, studs, and related washers, which are used in manufactured products and construction projects, as well as in the maintenance and repair of machines.

