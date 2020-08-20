Four Seasons Edu (Cayman) Inc (NYSE:FEDU) Short Interest Update

Four Seasons Edu (Cayman) Inc (NYSE:FEDU) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest during the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 4,100 shares, a decrease of 75.9% from the July 15th total of 17,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 138,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Four Seasons Edu (Cayman) stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in Four Seasons Edu (Cayman) Inc (NYSE:FEDU) by 67.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 62,363 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 25,100 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned about 0.13% of Four Seasons Edu (Cayman) worth $100,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. 6.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Four Seasons Edu (Cayman) alerts:

NYSE FEDU traded down $0.15 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $1.03. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,965 shares, compared to its average volume of 232,289. Four Seasons Edu has a fifty-two week low of $1.00 and a fifty-two week high of $2.34. The company’s 50-day moving average is $1.18 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.27.

Four Seasons Edu (Cayman) (NYSE:FEDU) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 18th. The company reported ($0.44) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $10.17 million during the quarter. Four Seasons Edu (Cayman) had a negative net margin of 28.44% and a negative return on equity of 14.28%.

Separately, ValuEngine cut shares of Four Seasons Edu (Cayman) from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, August 3rd.

About Four Seasons Edu (Cayman)

Four Seasons Education (Cayman) Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides after-school education services in the People's Republic of China. The company's education services comprise standard programs; personalized Ivy programs; and special programs, including competition workshops and courses delivered to K-12 schools.

Read More: How do buyers and sellers choose a strike price?

Receive News & Ratings for Four Seasons Edu (Cayman) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Four Seasons Edu (Cayman) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.