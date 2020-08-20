Garrison Point Capital LLC Buys New Stake in JD.Com Inc (NASDAQ:JD)

Garrison Point Capital LLC bought a new stake in JD.Com Inc (NASDAQ:JD) in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 12,400 shares of the information services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $746,000. JD.Com makes up about 0.5% of Garrison Point Capital LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest holding.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of JD. Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. purchased a new position in JD.Com during the second quarter worth $26,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. purchased a new position in JD.Com during the second quarter worth $30,000. Eudaimonia Partners LLC purchased a new position in JD.Com during the first quarter worth $34,000. Capital Square LLC purchased a new position in JD.Com during the first quarter worth $36,000. Finally, Nkcfo LLC purchased a new position in JD.Com during the first quarter worth $36,000. 42.17% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of JD.Com from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $71.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 21st. Mizuho lifted their price objective on shares of JD.Com from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Macquarie raised shares of JD.Com from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday. HSBC boosted their target price on shares of JD.Com from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 18th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on shares of JD.Com from $73.00 to $85.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $62.67.

Shares of JD stock traded up $1.38 on Thursday, hitting $73.94. The stock had a trading volume of 21,965,008 shares, compared to its average volume of 15,781,962. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $62.90 and a 200 day moving average price of $50.38. The company has a market cap of $107.87 billion, a PE ratio of 37.16, a P/E/G ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 0.99. JD.Com Inc has a one year low of $27.47 and a one year high of $74.39.

JD.Com (NASDAQ:JD) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 17th. The information services provider reported $3.51 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.28 by $3.23. The firm had revenue of $201.10 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $190.02 billion. JD.Com had a return on equity of 11.15% and a net margin of 3.34%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 33.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.30 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that JD.Com Inc will post 0.86 EPS for the current year.

JD.com, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an e-commerce company and retail infrastructure service provider in the People's Republic of China. It operates in two segments, JD Retail and New Businesses. The company offers home appliances; mobile handsets and other digital products; desktop, laptop, and other computers, as well as printers and other office equipment; furniture and household goods; apparel; cosmetics, personal care items, and pet products; women's shoes, bags, jewelry, and luxury goods; men's shoes, sports gears, and fitness equipment; automobiles and accessories; maternal and childcare products, toys, and musical instruments; and food, beverage, and fresh produce.

