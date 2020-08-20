Garrison Point Capital LLC Invests $610,000 in iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

Garrison Point Capital LLC bought a new position in iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 1,969 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $610,000. iShares S&P 500 ETF accounts for 0.4% of Garrison Point Capital LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 8th largest holding.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Hancock Whitney Corp boosted its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 1.3% in the second quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp now owns 274,975 shares of the company’s stock worth $85,157,000 after buying an additional 3,500 shares during the period. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC boosted its holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 16.8% in the first quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC now owns 1,640,681 shares of the company’s stock valued at $406,019,000 after purchasing an additional 235,492 shares during the last quarter. First Command Bank boosted its holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 430.4% in the second quarter. First Command Bank now owns 342,376 shares of the company’s stock valued at $106,030,000 after purchasing an additional 277,828 shares during the last quarter. ERn Financial LLC boosted its holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 71.1% in the first quarter. ERn Financial LLC now owns 5,127 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,325,000 after purchasing an additional 2,130 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Clearbridge Investments LLC purchased a new position in iShares S&P 500 ETF in the first quarter valued at about $1,150,000.

IVV traded up $1.04 on Thursday, reaching $339.66. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,801,311 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,450,862. iShares S&P 500 ETF has a 1 year low of $220.28 and a 1 year high of $341.00. The business’s 50 day moving average is $325.45 and its 200 day moving average is $302.88.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

