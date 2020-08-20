Garrison Point Capital LLC Makes New Investment in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB)

Garrison Point Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 1,000 shares of the social networking company’s stock, valued at approximately $227,000. Facebook comprises about 0.2% of Garrison Point Capital LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 17th biggest position.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in FB. Watson Rebecca purchased a new stake in shares of Facebook in the second quarter worth about $25,000. JJJ Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Facebook by 262.5% in the second quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 145 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 105 shares during the period. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Facebook in the first quarter worth about $41,000. Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Facebook in the first quarter worth about $46,000. Finally, Virtus Alternative Investment Advisers Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Facebook in the second quarter worth about $47,000. Institutional investors own 65.12% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Facebook stock traded up $6.42 during trading on Thursday, reaching $269.01. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 20,254,336 shares, compared to its average volume of 23,547,900. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 6.02 and a current ratio of 6.02. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $245.16 and its 200-day moving average price is $211.11. The firm has a market cap of $747.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 1.20. Facebook, Inc. has a one year low of $137.10 and a one year high of $278.89.

Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 30th. The social networking company reported $1.80 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.44 by $0.36. The business had revenue of $18.69 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.29 billion. Facebook had a return on equity of 22.90% and a net margin of 31.29%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Facebook, Inc. will post 8.21 EPS for the current year.

FB has been the subject of several analyst reports. Cfra downgraded Facebook from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 15th. HSBC upped their target price on Facebook from $190.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock a “reduce” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 5th. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on Facebook from $220.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 31st. Guggenheim upped their target price on Facebook from $235.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. Finally, TheStreet raised Facebook from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Thursday, April 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, forty-three have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Facebook currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $276.21.

In related news, VP Jennifer Newstead sold 426 shares of Facebook stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $261.06, for a total transaction of $111,211.56. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 6,551 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,710,204.06. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CTO Michael Todd Schroepfer sold 112 shares of Facebook stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $262.09, for a total value of $29,354.08. Following the sale, the chief technology officer now directly owns 498,238 shares in the company, valued at $130,583,197.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 29,557 shares of company stock worth $6,850,182. 14.14% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Facebook, Inc provides various products to connect and share through mobile devices, personal computers, and other surfaces worldwide. The company's products include Facebook that enables people to connect, share, discover, and communicate with each other on mobile devices and personal computers; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and messages; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, groups, and businesses across platforms and devices; and WhatsApp, a messaging application for use by people and businesses to communicate in a private way.

