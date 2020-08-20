General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS) Stock Position Cut by Girard Partners LTD.

Girard Partners LTD. lessened its stake in General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS) by 5.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 56,446 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,020 shares during the period. Girard Partners LTD.’s holdings in General Mills were worth $3,479,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in GIS. Paragon Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of General Mills during the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC boosted its position in shares of General Mills by 86.5% during the 1st quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 483 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 224 shares in the last quarter. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA boosted its position in shares of General Mills by 150.5% during the 2nd quarter. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA now owns 496 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 298 shares in the last quarter. Balentine LLC bought a new position in shares of General Mills during the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. Finally, Royal Fund Management LLC bought a new position in shares of General Mills during the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.52% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on GIS shares. Deutsche Bank raised their price objective on shares of General Mills from $61.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 12th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of General Mills from $61.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 2nd. Sanford C. Bernstein lowered shares of General Mills from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $57.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 11th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of General Mills from $63.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 2nd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on shares of General Mills from $56.00 to $61.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 21st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $62.18.

Shares of NYSE GIS traded down $0.25 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $64.21. The company had a trading volume of 1,266,603 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,415,778. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $63.40 and a two-hundred day moving average of $58.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a current ratio of 0.68. The company has a market capitalization of $39.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.03, a PEG ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 0.60. General Mills, Inc. has a 12-month low of $46.59 and a 12-month high of $66.14.

General Mills (NYSE:GIS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 1st. The company reported $1.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.06 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $5.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.98 billion. General Mills had a net margin of 12.37% and a return on equity of 27.66%. The firm’s revenue was up 20.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.83 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that General Mills, Inc. will post 3.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 10th were given a $0.49 dividend. This represents a $1.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.05%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 9th. General Mills’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 54.29%.

In related news, General Counsel Richard C. Allendorf sold 13,897 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.72, for a total transaction of $899,413.84. Following the transaction, the general counsel now owns 98,562 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,378,932.64. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Jodi J. Benson sold 2,667 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.05, for a total transaction of $173,488.35. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 42,723 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,779,131.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 60,711 shares of company stock worth $3,920,384. Insiders own 0.51% of the company’s stock.

General Mills, Inc manufactures and markets branded consumer foods worldwide. The company operates in five segments: North America Retail; Convenience Stores & Foodservice; Europe & Australia; Asia & Latin America; and Pet. It offers ready-to-eat cereals, refrigerated yogurt, soup, meal kits, refrigerated and frozen dough products, dessert and baking mixes, frozen pizza and pizza snacks, grain, fruit, and savory snacks, as well as organic products, including refrigerated yogurt, nutrition bars, meal kits, salty snacks, ready-to-eat cereal, and grain snacks.

