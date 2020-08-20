Genesis Vision (GVT) Trading 11.5% Higher This Week

Genesis Vision (CURRENCY:GVT) traded 1.7% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 18:00 PM ET on August 20th. Over the last seven days, Genesis Vision has traded 11.5% higher against the US dollar. One Genesis Vision token can currently be bought for $2.03 or 0.00017145 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including IDEX, Hotbit, Binance and HitBTC. Genesis Vision has a total market cap of $9.00 million and $995,556.00 worth of Genesis Vision was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Genesis Vision alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00002460 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00008445 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $16.15 or 0.00136132 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $207.87 or 0.01752214 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $23.06 or 0.00194371 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000895 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0273 or 0.00000230 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 20.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 7.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17.19 or 0.00144890 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded up 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0191 or 0.00000161 BTC.

Genesis Vision Token Profile

Genesis Vision’s genesis date was September 2nd, 2017. Genesis Vision’s total supply is 4,436,644 tokens and its circulating supply is 4,426,883 tokens. The official website for Genesis Vision is genesis.vision . The Reddit community for Genesis Vision is /r/genesisvision and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Genesis Vision’s official Twitter account is @genesis_vision and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling Genesis Vision

Genesis Vision can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Hotbit, HitBTC, IDEX, Ovis, Kucoin and Binance. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Genesis Vision directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Genesis Vision should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Genesis Vision using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Genesis Vision Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Genesis Vision and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.