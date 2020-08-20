Girard Partners LTD. Boosts Stake in Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG)

Girard Partners LTD. increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG) by 10.6% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 13,273 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,275 shares during the period. Girard Partners LTD.’s holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF were worth $2,682,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. JJJ Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 31.0% during the 2nd quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 207 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 49 shares during the last quarter. Truewealth LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF by 9.6% in the 2nd quarter. Truewealth LLC now owns 569 shares of the company’s stock valued at $115,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. CRA Financial Services LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter. CRA Financial Services LLC now owns 3,260 shares of the company’s stock valued at $659,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Stonebridge Financial Planning Group LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. Stonebridge Financial Planning Group LLC now owns 5,811 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,193,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Honkamp Krueger Financial Services Inc. raised its holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. Honkamp Krueger Financial Services Inc. now owns 6,309 shares of the company’s stock valued at $989,000 after acquiring an additional 63 shares during the last quarter.

VUG stock traded up $2.40 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $228.21. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 595,840 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,281,711. Vanguard Growth ETF has a fifty-two week low of $133.57 and a fifty-two week high of $228.55. The company’s 50 day moving average is $214.45 and its two-hundred day moving average is $189.43.

Vanguard Growth Index Fund, formerly Vanguard Growth ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of large United States companies.

