Girard Partners LTD. Cuts Holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VOE)

Girard Partners LTD. trimmed its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VOE) by 11.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 31,764 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,062 shares during the period. Girard Partners LTD.’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF were worth $3,039,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. bought a new position in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $269,000. Ellevest Inc. raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 7.7% during the second quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 55,576 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,319,000 after acquiring an additional 3,951 shares in the last quarter. First United Bank Trust raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 8.7% during the second quarter. First United Bank Trust now owns 20,825 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,993,000 after acquiring an additional 1,675 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $2,507,000. Finally, Global Retirement Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 10.7% during the second quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 2,192 shares of the company’s stock valued at $210,000 after acquiring an additional 211 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF stock traded down $0.63 on Thursday, hitting $102.34. 195,174 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 599,092. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $99.77 and its 200-day moving average price is $97.21. Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF has a 52 week low of $67.66 and a 52 week high of $122.20.

Vanguard Mid-Cap Value Index Fund (Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The fund offers two classes of shares: Investor Shares and ETF Shares. Investor Shares are available to any investor who meets the fund’s minimum purchase requirements. ETF Shares can be purchased and sold through a broker.

