Girard Partners LTD. Decreases Stock Holdings in Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOG)

Girard Partners LTD. lowered its stake in shares of Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOG) by 9.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,107 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 222 shares during the period. Girard Partners LTD.’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $2,979,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Chelsea Counsel Co. boosted its holdings in Alphabet by 6.4% during the first quarter. Chelsea Counsel Co. now owns 4,759 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $5,534,000 after buying an additional 285 shares in the last quarter. Adams Asset Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Alphabet during the second quarter worth about $1,484,000. Telemus Capital LLC raised its position in Alphabet by 2.6% during the second quarter. Telemus Capital LLC now owns 7,909 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $12,193,000 after acquiring an additional 198 shares during the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp raised its position in Alphabet by 314.1% during the first quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 39,509 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $45,941,000 after acquiring an additional 29,967 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Private Wealth Partners LLC raised its position in Alphabet by 0.3% during the first quarter. Private Wealth Partners LLC now owns 11,341 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $13,187,000 after acquiring an additional 33 shares during the last quarter. 32.91% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

GOOG traded up $34.22 during trading on Thursday, hitting $1,581.75. The company had a trading volume of 1,706,234 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,975,498. The company has a market cap of $1,075.84 billion, a PE ratio of 34.68, a P/E/G ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 1.03. The business has a 50-day moving average of $1,503.32 and a 200-day moving average of $1,380.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 3.41 and a quick ratio of 3.40. Alphabet Inc has a 1-year low of $1,013.54 and a 1-year high of $1,586.99.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The information services provider reported $10.13 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $8.43 by $1.70. The company had revenue of $31.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $30.58 billion. Alphabet had a net margin of 18.99% and a return on equity of 15.62%. Research analysts forecast that Alphabet Inc will post 44.74 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Alphabet news, Director John L. Hennessy sold 60 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, July 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,495.85, for a total transaction of $89,751.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 664 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $993,244.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Ann Mather sold 32 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,418.39, for a total transaction of $45,388.48. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 1,119 shares in the company, valued at $1,587,178.41. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 152 shares of company stock worth $221,230 over the last three months. 12.99% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on GOOG shares. Goldman Sachs Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Friday, July 31st. Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of Alphabet from $1,425.00 to $1,700.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 31st. Barclays restated a “buy” rating on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. Credit Suisse Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Friday, July 31st. Finally, Cowen lifted their target price on shares of Alphabet from $1,450.00 to $1,525.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-three have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $1,671.00.

Alphabet Company Profile

Alphabet Inc provides online advertising services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It offers performance and brand advertising services. The company operates through Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment offers products, such as Ads, Android, Chrome, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Hardware, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure.

