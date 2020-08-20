Girard Partners LTD. Decreases Stock Holdings in Mastercard Inc (NYSE:MA)

Girard Partners LTD. lowered its stake in shares of Mastercard Inc (NYSE:MA) by 14.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,666 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 1,448 shares during the period. Girard Partners LTD.’s holdings in Mastercard were worth $2,562,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. 1776 Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in Mastercard during the first quarter worth about $28,000. Pacific Center for Financial Services raised its position in Mastercard by 582.4% during the first quarter. Pacific Center for Financial Services now owns 116 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 99 shares during the last quarter. Lion Street Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Mastercard during the first quarter worth about $39,000. MCF Advisors LLC raised its position in Mastercard by 120.0% during the first quarter. MCF Advisors LLC now owns 165 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royal Fund Management LLC acquired a new position in Mastercard during the first quarter worth about $40,000. 73.87% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Mastercard alerts:

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Mastercard in a research report on Tuesday, July 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $364.00 target price for the company. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Mastercard from $335.00 to $360.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 22nd. SunTrust Banks lifted their target price on shares of Mastercard from $295.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. Stephens lifted their target price on shares of Mastercard from $286.00 to $304.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co boosted their price objective on shares of Mastercard from $325.00 to $335.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 13th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-six have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $336.24.

MA stock traded up $4.92 on Thursday, hitting $337.32. 2,965,735 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,295,798. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.92, a current ratio of 1.95 and a quick ratio of 1.95. Mastercard Inc has a twelve month low of $199.99 and a twelve month high of $347.25. The business’s fifty day moving average is $310.95 and its two-hundred day moving average is $292.03. The stock has a market capitalization of $331.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.88 and a beta of 1.06.

Mastercard (NYSE:MA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 30th. The credit services provider reported $1.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.15 by $0.21. Mastercard had a net margin of 45.12% and a return on equity of 129.52%. The company had revenue of $3.30 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.26 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.89 earnings per share. Mastercard’s revenue for the quarter was down 19.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Mastercard Inc will post 6.58 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 7th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 9th were paid a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, July 8th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.47%. Mastercard’s dividend payout ratio is currently 20.59%.

In other news, major shareholder Foundation Mastercard sold 206,010 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $302.80, for a total value of $62,379,828.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 110,826,524 shares in the company, valued at $33,558,271,467.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Steven J. Freiberg sold 4,230 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $303.98, for a total transaction of $1,285,835.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 5,376 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,634,196.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 1,024,022 shares of company stock valued at $310,267,693. 3.79% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Mastercard Company Profile

Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. It facilitates the processing of payment transactions, including authorization, clearing, and settlement, as well as delivers related products and services.

Featured Story: What is an Initial Public Offering (IPO)?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Mastercard Inc (NYSE:MA).

Receive News & Ratings for Mastercard Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mastercard and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.