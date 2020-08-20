Girard Partners LTD. Has $1.51 Million Stake in Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK)

Girard Partners LTD. grew its holdings in shares of Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK) by 104.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,385 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,286 shares during the quarter. Girard Partners LTD.’s holdings in Stryker were worth $1,510,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. AE Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Stryker by 31.2% during the second quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 12,812 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $2,309,000 after acquiring an additional 3,045 shares in the last quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA grew its holdings in shares of Stryker by 110.2% during the first quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 473,900 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $78,900,000 after purchasing an additional 248,400 shares during the last quarter. Fulton Bank N. A. bought a new stake in shares of Stryker during the second quarter worth about $1,412,000. Creative Planning grew its holdings in shares of Stryker by 2.2% during the second quarter. Creative Planning now owns 36,354 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $6,551,000 after purchasing an additional 772 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its holdings in shares of Stryker by 8.6% during the first quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 11,260 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $1,875,000 after purchasing an additional 893 shares during the last quarter. 71.24% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

SYK has been the topic of several research reports. Wells Fargo & Co boosted their price target on Stryker from $201.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, May 1st. Needham & Company LLC restated a “hold” rating on shares of Stryker in a report on Friday, July 31st. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Stryker from $215.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 31st. Cfra reduced their price target on Stryker from $234.00 to $231.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 1st. Finally, Argus reduced their target price on Stryker from $240.00 to $230.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 11th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, sixteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $216.25.

In other news, CFO Glenn S. Boehnlein sold 10,351 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $185.24, for a total transaction of $1,917,419.24. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 16,321 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,023,302.04. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, CEO Kevin Lobo sold 25,855 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $190.80, for a total value of $4,933,134.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 43,505 shares of company stock worth $8,260,939 over the last ninety days. 6.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of Stryker stock traded up $1.76 on Thursday, reaching $187.86. 871,786 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,885,387. The company has a market capitalization of $70.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.26 and a beta of 0.85. Stryker Co. has a 52 week low of $124.54 and a 52 week high of $226.30. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $188.99 and its two-hundred day moving average is $187.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 2.12 and a current ratio of 2.91.

Stryker (NYSE:SYK) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The medical technology company reported $0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.62 by $0.02. Stryker had a return on equity of 20.53% and a net margin of 11.38%. The firm had revenue of $2.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.63 billion. On average, analysts expect that Stryker Co. will post 6.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 30th will be given a dividend of $0.575 per share. This represents a $2.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.22%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 29th. Stryker’s payout ratio is 27.85%.

Stryker Profile

Stryker Corporation operates as a medical technology company. The company operates through three segments: Orthopaedics, MedSurg, and Neurotechnology and Spine. The Orthopaedics segment provides implants for use in hip and knee joint replacements, and trauma and extremities surgeries. The MedSurg segment offers surgical equipment and surgical navigation systems, endoscopic and communications systems, patient handling, emergency medical equipment and intensive care disposable products, reprocessed and remanufactured medical devices, and other medical devices for use in various medical specialties.

