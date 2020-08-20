Girard Partners LTD. Has $1.60 Million Holdings in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T)

Girard Partners LTD. reduced its stake in shares of AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) by 21.8% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 53,059 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 14,774 shares during the quarter. Girard Partners LTD.’s holdings in AT&T were worth $1,603,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in AT&T by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 111,210,654 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,235,792,000 after purchasing an additional 1,669,793 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc raised its stake in AT&T by 2.9% during the 1st quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 47,477,604 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,385,953,000 after purchasing an additional 1,345,096 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. raised its stake in shares of AT&T by 7.1% in the 1st quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 30,960,127 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $886,887,000 after buying an additional 2,046,164 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank raised its stake in shares of AT&T by 21.9% in the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 30,672,737 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $894,110,000 after buying an additional 5,511,700 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LSV Asset Management raised its stake in shares of AT&T by 14.8% in the 2nd quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 27,901,266 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $843,455,000 after buying an additional 3,606,476 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 53.74% of the company’s stock.

T has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Nomura dropped their price objective on shares of AT&T from $39.00 to $38.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 22nd. ValuEngine cut shares of AT&T from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Guggenheim dropped their price objective on shares of AT&T from $39.00 to $38.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 23rd. Cfra dropped their price objective on shares of AT&T from $42.00 to $37.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 23rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of AT&T from $38.00 to $36.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 1st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $34.16.

Shares of NYSE T traded down $0.06 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $29.67. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 22,903,430 shares, compared to its average volume of 40,053,125. The stock has a market cap of $212.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 0.81 and a quick ratio of 0.81. AT&T Inc. has a one year low of $26.08 and a one year high of $39.70. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $29.95 and its 200-day simple moving average is $31.67.

AT&T (NYSE:T) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 23rd. The technology company reported $0.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $40.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $40.87 billion. AT&T had a net margin of 6.84% and a return on equity of 13.03%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.89 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that AT&T Inc. will post 3.2 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 10th were paid a $0.52 dividend. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.01%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 9th. AT&T’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 58.26%.

In other AT&T news, Director Stephen J. Luczo bought 100,000 shares of AT&T stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 23rd. The shares were bought at an average price of $29.69 per share, with a total value of $2,969,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.07% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

AT&T Inc provides telecommunication, media, and technology services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Communications, WarnerMedia, Latin America, and Xandr. The Communications segment provides wireless and wireline telecom, video, and broadband and Internet services; video entertainment services using satellite, IP-based, and streaming options; and audio programming services under the AT&T, Cricket, AT&T PREPAID, and DIRECTV brands to residential and business customers.

