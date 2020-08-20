Girard Partners LTD. Has $2.21 Million Stock Position in Intercontinental Exchange Inc (NYSE:ICE)

Girard Partners LTD. reduced its stake in shares of Intercontinental Exchange Inc (NYSE:ICE) by 95.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 24,139 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 504,345 shares during the quarter. Girard Partners LTD.’s holdings in Intercontinental Exchange were worth $2,211,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Intercontinental Exchange by 1.1% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 8,197,829 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $660,894,000 after buying an additional 86,261 shares in the last quarter. Veritas Asset Management LLP boosted its stake in Intercontinental Exchange by 53.6% in the first quarter. Veritas Asset Management LLP now owns 8,111,300 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $654,987,000 after buying an additional 2,830,800 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in Intercontinental Exchange by 14.2% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 6,618,215 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $534,421,000 after buying an additional 822,449 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in Intercontinental Exchange by 9.1% in the first quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 5,998,897 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $484,412,000 after buying an additional 501,543 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in Intercontinental Exchange by 1.2% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 5,185,861 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $418,759,000 after buying an additional 60,948 shares in the last quarter. 87.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their price objective on Intercontinental Exchange from $98.00 to $101.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 31st. Zacks Investment Research lowered Intercontinental Exchange from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $105.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, August 11th. Oppenheimer lowered Intercontinental Exchange from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Barclays lifted their price target on Intercontinental Exchange from $95.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Finally, Deutsche Bank cut their price target on Intercontinental Exchange from $114.00 to $111.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $104.21.

Shares of ICE traded up $0.22 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $103.75. 3,332,357 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,636,380. Intercontinental Exchange Inc has a 52 week low of $63.51 and a 52 week high of $104.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.01. The stock has a market capitalization of $56.71 billion, a PE ratio of 27.04, a PEG ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 0.54. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $95.73 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $91.77.

Intercontinental Exchange (NYSE:ICE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 30th. The financial services provider reported $1.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.04 by $0.03. Intercontinental Exchange had a return on equity of 14.18% and a net margin of 29.01%. The company had revenue of $1.40 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.39 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.94 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 7.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Intercontinental Exchange Inc will post 4.4 EPS for the current year.

In other Intercontinental Exchange news, President Benjamin Jackson sold 1,000 shares of Intercontinental Exchange stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.03, for a total value of $95,030.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director William Jefferson Hague sold 733 shares of Intercontinental Exchange stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.32, for a total value of $70,602.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 117,902 shares of company stock valued at $11,279,558. 1.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Intercontinental Exchange, Inc operates regulated exchanges, clearing houses, and listings venues for commodity, financial, fixed income, and equity markets in the United States, the United Kingdom, European Union, Singapore, Israel, and Canada. It operates in two segments, Trading and Clearing; and Data and Listings.

