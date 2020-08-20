Girard Partners LTD. Has $2.75 Million Stock Holdings in Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN)

Girard Partners LTD. cut its holdings in Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN) by 13.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 7,433 shares of the life sciences company’s stock after selling 1,146 shares during the quarter. Girard Partners LTD.’s holdings in Illumina were worth $2,752,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Edgewood Management LLC grew its position in shares of Illumina by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. Edgewood Management LLC now owns 4,862,068 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $1,327,928,000 after purchasing an additional 81,088 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Illumina by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,433,358 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $663,379,000 after acquiring an additional 45,092 shares during the last quarter. Copper Rock Capital Partners LLC boosted its position in Illumina by 6,236.4% during the 2nd quarter. Copper Rock Capital Partners LLC now owns 2,336,418 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $767,343,000 after acquiring an additional 2,299,545 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. boosted its position in Illumina by 20.0% during the 1st quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 1,676,707 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $457,942,000 after acquiring an additional 279,036 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital World Investors boosted its position in Illumina by 4.1% during the 1st quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 1,430,103 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $390,590,000 after acquiring an additional 55,941 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.86% of the company’s stock.

ILMN has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. TheStreet downgraded Illumina from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 6th. Evercore ISI downgraded Illumina from an “in-line” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $310.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Friday, August 7th. Argus upped their price target on Illumina from $340.00 to $380.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 21st. Wells Fargo & Co upped their price objective on Illumina from $245.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Illumina from $340.00 to $390.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 2nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $341.29.

In other news, SVP Susan H. Tousi sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, July 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $400.00, for a total transaction of $200,000.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 46,354 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,541,600. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, CAO Karen K. Mcginnis sold 1,856 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $357.01, for a total value of $662,610.56. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 2,350 shares in the company, valued at $838,973.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 29,724 shares of company stock worth $10,907,202. Insiders own 0.38% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ ILMN traded up $1.25 on Thursday, reaching $354.60. The stock had a trading volume of 660,225 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,188,945. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 3.76 and a quick ratio of 3.37. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $373.89 and a two-hundred day moving average of $323.25. Illumina, Inc. has a 1-year low of $196.78 and a 1-year high of $404.20. The company has a market cap of $51.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 75.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 11.59 and a beta of 0.99.

Illumina (NASDAQ:ILMN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 6th. The life sciences company reported $0.62 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67 by ($0.05). Illumina had a net margin of 20.67% and a return on equity of 19.13%. The firm had revenue of $633.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $682.07 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.35 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 24.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Illumina, Inc. will post 4.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Illumina, Inc provides sequencing and array-based solutions for genetic analysis. The company operates in two segments, Core Illumina and Consolidated VIEs. It offers sequencing that provides researchers with various applications and the ability to sequence mammalian genomes; and arrays for a range of deoxyribonucleic acid and RNA analysis applications, including single nucleotide polymorphism genotyping, copy number variations analysis, gene expression analysis, and methylation analysis, as well as enables the detection of known genetic markers on a single array.

