Girard Partners LTD. Has $5.86 Million Stock Holdings in Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

Girard Partners LTD. cut its holdings in shares of Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOGL) by 16.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 4,132 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 799 shares during the period. Girard Partners LTD.’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $5,860,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Troy Asset Management Ltd boosted its position in Alphabet by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. Troy Asset Management Ltd now owns 260,922 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $370,000,000 after buying an additional 1,045 shares during the period. OPSEU Pension Plan Trust Fund boosted its position in Alphabet by 15.5% during the 2nd quarter. OPSEU Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 917 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,280,000 after buying an additional 123 shares during the period. SkyOak Wealth LLC lifted its position in shares of Alphabet by 317.1% in the 2nd quarter. SkyOak Wealth LLC now owns 1,756 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $2,490,000 after purchasing an additional 1,335 shares during the period. Patton Albertson Miller Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Alphabet by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. Patton Albertson Miller Group LLC now owns 2,473 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $3,506,000 after purchasing an additional 15 shares during the period. Finally, Gerber Kawasaki Wealth & Investment Management lifted its position in shares of Alphabet by 10.0% in the 2nd quarter. Gerber Kawasaki Wealth & Investment Management now owns 902 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,279,000 after purchasing an additional 82 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 34.14% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on GOOGL shares. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Alphabet from $1,700.00 to $1,760.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 31st. Bank of America boosted their price target on shares of Alphabet from $1,610.00 to $1,730.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 31st. Wedbush boosted their price target on shares of Alphabet from $1,550.00 to $1,700.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 31st. JMP Securities boosted their price target on shares of Alphabet from $1,500.00 to $1,700.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. Finally, Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Alphabet from $1,600.00 to $1,800.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 31st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $1,662.16.

Shares of NASDAQ:GOOGL traded up $31.64 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $1,576.25. The company had a trading volume of 1,317,746 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,161,417. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $1,503.28 and its 200 day moving average price is $1,379.55. The company has a current ratio of 3.41, a quick ratio of 3.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The stock has a market cap of $1,072.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.56, a P/E/G ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 1.03. Alphabet Inc has a 52-week low of $1,008.87 and a 52-week high of $1,587.05.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The information services provider reported $10.13 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $8.43 by $1.70. The company had revenue of $31.60 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $30.58 billion. Alphabet had a net margin of 18.99% and a return on equity of 15.62%. Research analysts forecast that Alphabet Inc will post 44.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Alphabet Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides online advertising services in the United States and internationally. The company offers performance and brand advertising services. It operates through Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment includes principal Internet products, such as Ads, Android, Chrome, Commerce, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Hardware, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure and newer efforts, including Virtual Reality.

