Girard Partners LTD. Lowers Holdings in Dominion Energy Inc (NYSE:D)

Girard Partners LTD. trimmed its holdings in Dominion Energy Inc (NYSE:D) by 7.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 26,709 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 2,001 shares during the quarter. Girard Partners LTD.’s holdings in Dominion Energy were worth $2,168,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of D. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Dominion Energy by 3.8% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 60,458,867 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $4,364,524,000 after acquiring an additional 2,186,966 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of Dominion Energy by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 45,308,353 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,270,810,000 after acquiring an additional 712,601 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its stake in shares of Dominion Energy by 3.0% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 30,599,455 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,208,975,000 after acquiring an additional 892,983 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Dominion Energy by 3.4% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 12,322,513 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $889,340,000 after acquiring an additional 403,206 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc lifted its stake in Dominion Energy by 3.6% in the 1st quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 7,919,466 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $571,978,000 after buying an additional 275,711 shares in the last quarter. 66.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Dominion Energy alerts:

D has been the topic of a number of research reports. TheStreet lowered shares of Dominion Energy from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, July 31st. Wells Fargo & Co reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Dominion Energy in a research note on Friday, July 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of Dominion Energy from $87.00 to $85.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 27th. KeyCorp lowered shares of Dominion Energy to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, Wolfe Research raised shares of Dominion Energy from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price target for the company from $78.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Monday, July 13th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $82.06.

Shares of NYSE D traded down $0.24 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $77.70. 2,417,727 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,120,294. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $78.87 and a 200 day simple moving average of $80.18. The stock has a market capitalization of $65.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 105.16, a PEG ratio of 6.28 and a beta of 0.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a current ratio of 0.64. Dominion Energy Inc has a twelve month low of $57.79 and a twelve month high of $90.89.

Dominion Energy (NYSE:D) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 31st. The utilities provider reported $0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $3.59 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.99 billion. Dominion Energy had a net margin of 3.77% and a return on equity of 12.09%. The business’s revenue was down 9.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.77 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Dominion Energy Inc will post 3.53 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, September 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 4th will be issued a dividend of $0.94 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 3rd. This represents a $3.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.84%. Dominion Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 88.68%.

About Dominion Energy

Dominion Energy, Inc produces and transports energy. The company's Power Delivery segment engages in the regulated electric transmission and distribution operations that serve residential, commercial, industrial, and governmental customers in Virginia and North Carolina. Its Power Generation segment is involved in the electricity generation activities.

Further Reading: How to execute a trade ex-dividend strategy?

Receive News & Ratings for Dominion Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dominion Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.