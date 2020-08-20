Girard Partners LTD. Raises Position in salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM)

Girard Partners LTD. grew its position in salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) by 5.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 13,265 shares of the CRM provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 697 shares during the period. Girard Partners LTD.’s holdings in salesforce.com were worth $2,484,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in salesforce.com by 54.4% during the fourth quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 240,223 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $39,070,000 after buying an additional 84,602 shares in the last quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP boosted its holdings in salesforce.com by 15.9% during the first quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP now owns 5,023 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $723,000 after buying an additional 689 shares in the last quarter. Red Door Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in salesforce.com during the first quarter worth about $29,000. Congress Asset Management Co. MA boosted its holdings in salesforce.com by 1.0% during the first quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA now owns 52,801 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $7,602,000 after buying an additional 504 shares in the last quarter. Finally, TIAA FSB boosted its holdings in salesforce.com by 38.4% during the first quarter. TIAA FSB now owns 78,362 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $11,282,000 after buying an additional 21,742 shares in the last quarter. 81.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CRM has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of salesforce.com from $210.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “hold” rating on shares of salesforce.com in a report on Friday, May 29th. Cowen reduced their price target on shares of salesforce.com from $220.00 to $200.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 18th. Sanford C. Bernstein reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $186.00 price target on shares of salesforce.com in a report on Monday, June 22nd. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded shares of salesforce.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, May 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, thirty-nine have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. salesforce.com has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $201.36.

Shares of NYSE:CRM traded up $4.40 on Thursday, reaching $209.51. 5,169,762 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,537,142. The firm has a market capitalization of $183.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1,154.44, a PEG ratio of 10.07 and a beta of 1.07. salesforce.com, inc. has a fifty-two week low of $115.29 and a fifty-two week high of $210.11. The business’s 50-day moving average is $194.29 and its two-hundred day moving average is $174.83. The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15.

salesforce.com (NYSE:CRM) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 28th. The CRM provider reported $0.70 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $4.87 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.85 billion. salesforce.com had a negative net margin of 0.92% and a positive return on equity of 2.45%. The firm’s revenue was up 30.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.93 earnings per share. Analysts predict that salesforce.com, inc. will post 1.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Marc Benioff sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $183.99, for a total value of $5,519,700.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Mark J. Hawkins sold 36,581 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $185.88, for a total transaction of $6,799,676.28. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 14,144 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,629,086.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 760,031 shares of company stock worth $143,864,547. Corporate insiders own 4.40% of the company’s stock.

salesforce.com, inc. develops enterprise cloud computing solutions with a focus on customer relationship management. The company offers Sales Cloud to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, and gain insights through analytics and relationship intelligence, as well as deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices.

