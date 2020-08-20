Girard Partners LTD. Reduces Position in Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL)

Girard Partners LTD. lessened its holdings in shares of Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL) by 4.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 21,123 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 899 shares during the period. Girard Partners LTD.’s holdings in Ecolab were worth $4,202,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of ECL. Clean Yield Group purchased a new stake in shares of Ecolab in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Wealth Quarterback LLC purchased a new position in shares of Ecolab during the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Verus Capital Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Ecolab by 150.0% during the 1st quarter. Verus Capital Partners LLC now owns 250 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the period. Arlington Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Ecolab during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $39,000. Finally, Cribstone Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Ecolab during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $40,000. 74.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:ECL traded up $0.35 during trading on Thursday, reaching $194.41. The stock had a trading volume of 506,927 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,559,644. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $199.43 and a 200-day moving average price of $192.80. The company has a quick ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15. The stock has a market cap of $55.47 billion, a P/E ratio of -65.83, a PEG ratio of 4.72 and a beta of 0.95. Ecolab Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $124.60 and a fifty-two week high of $231.36.

Ecolab (NYSE:ECL) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 28th. The basic materials company reported $0.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.85 by ($0.20). Ecolab had a negative net margin of 6.17% and a positive return on equity of 18.80%. The company had revenue of $2.69 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.58 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.42 earnings per share. Ecolab’s revenue for the quarter was down 28.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Ecolab Inc. will post 4.11 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 15th will be issued a $0.47 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 14th. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.97%. Ecolab’s payout ratio is 32.30%.

In other Ecolab news, EVP Laurie M. Marsh sold 12,235 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $212.20, for a total transaction of $2,596,267.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 25,324 shares in the company, valued at $5,373,752.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Arthur J. Higgins sold 3,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $212.28, for a total transaction of $806,664.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 23,304 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,946,973.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 39,835 shares of company stock valued at $8,290,509. 1.22% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of Ecolab from $165.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. TheStreet cut shares of Ecolab from an “a-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 28th. Argus lowered their price objective on shares of Ecolab from $250.00 to $230.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. Gabelli cut shares of Ecolab from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 3rd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on shares of Ecolab from $164.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 30th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Ecolab currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $188.92.

Ecolab Inc provides water, hygiene, and energy technologies and services worldwide. The company operates through Global Industrial, Global Institutional, Global Energy, and Other segments. The Global Industrial segment offers water treatment and process applications, and cleaning and sanitizing solutions primarily to industrial customers within the manufacturing, food and beverage processing, transportation, chemical, primary metals and mining, power generation, pulp and paper, pharmaceutical, and commercial laundry.

