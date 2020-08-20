Girard Partners LTD. Sells 107 Shares of Adobe Inc (NASDAQ:ADBE)

Girard Partners LTD. decreased its position in Adobe Inc (NASDAQ:ADBE) by 2.0% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 5,212 shares of the software company’s stock after selling 107 shares during the quarter. Girard Partners LTD.’s holdings in Adobe were worth $2,268,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Csenge Advisory Group bought a new position in Adobe during the first quarter worth $304,000. Boston Trust Walden Corp increased its position in Adobe by 12.8% during the first quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 7,582 shares of the software company’s stock worth $2,413,000 after acquiring an additional 862 shares during the period. Centaurus Financial Inc. bought a new position in Adobe during the first quarter worth $165,000. Nicolet Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in Adobe during the first quarter worth $227,000. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its position in Adobe by 18.3% during the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 77,988 shares of the software company’s stock worth $24,818,000 after acquiring an additional 12,065 shares during the period. 84.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of Adobe from $344.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 8th. Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on shares of Adobe from $350.00 to $460.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 24th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Argus lifted their price target on shares of Adobe from $368.00 to $474.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 15th. Wells Fargo & Co reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $375.00 price target (up previously from $290.00) on shares of Adobe in a research note on Friday, June 12th. Finally, Barclays reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $450.00 price target on shares of Adobe in a research note on Wednesday, June 10th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and twenty-one have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Adobe has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $407.43.

In other Adobe news, CEO Shantanu Narayen sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $432.68, for a total transaction of $4,326,800.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, EVP Gloria Chen sold 497 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $453.76, for a total value of $225,518.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 88,316 shares of company stock valued at $38,079,376 over the last three months. Company insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Adobe stock traded up $16.47 during trading on Thursday, reaching $478.48. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,479,804 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,180,373. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $443.73 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $379.13. The company has a current ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. Adobe Inc has a one year low of $255.13 and a one year high of $479.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $222.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 62.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.60 and a beta of 0.91.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 11th. The software company reported $2.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.33 by $0.12. Adobe had a return on equity of 35.53% and a net margin of 30.72%. The business had revenue of $3.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.16 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.83 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Adobe Inc will post 8.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Adobe Company Profile

Adobe Inc operates as a diversified software company worldwide. Its Digital Media segment provides tools and solutions that enable individuals, small and medium businesses, and enterprises to create, publish, promote, and monetize their digital content. Its flagship product is Creative Cloud, a subscription service that allows customer to download and access the latest versions of its creative products.

