Girard Partners LTD. Sells 1,639 Shares of Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB)

Girard Partners LTD. lowered its stake in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) by 5.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 26,103 shares of the social networking company’s stock after selling 1,639 shares during the quarter. Facebook accounts for approximately 1.1% of Girard Partners LTD.’s portfolio, making the stock its 28th largest position. Girard Partners LTD.’s holdings in Facebook were worth $5,927,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FB. Capital International Investors increased its stake in Facebook by 14.1% during the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 51,583,155 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $8,604,068,000 after purchasing an additional 6,394,036 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its stake in Facebook by 36.9% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 15,704,846 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $2,619,569,000 after purchasing an additional 4,236,566 shares in the last quarter. Copper Rock Capital Partners LLC increased its stake in Facebook by 6,224.9% during the 2nd quarter. Copper Rock Capital Partners LLC now owns 3,959,790 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $821,695,000 after purchasing an additional 3,897,184 shares in the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Facebook by 1,141.8% during the 1st quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 3,852,395 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $642,580,000 after purchasing an additional 3,542,165 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Public Investment Fund bought a new stake in Facebook during the 1st quarter valued at $521,859,000. Institutional investors own 65.12% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. MKM Partners upped their target price on shares of Facebook from $240.00 to $290.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 15th. Monness Crespi & Hardt upped their target price on shares of Facebook from $230.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 31st. BofA Securities upped their target price on shares of Facebook from $265.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 31st. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on shares of Facebook from $240.00 to $300.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 25th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of Facebook from $271.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 31st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, forty-three have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Facebook presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $276.21.

In related news, CTO Michael Todd Schroepfer sold 112 shares of Facebook stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $262.09, for a total value of $29,354.08. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer now directly owns 498,238 shares in the company, valued at approximately $130,583,197.42. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, CFO David M. Wehner sold 11,764 shares of Facebook stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $231.66, for a total value of $2,725,248.24. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 19,412 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,496,983.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 29,557 shares of company stock valued at $6,850,182 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 14.14% of the company’s stock.

Facebook stock traded up $6.42 on Thursday, hitting $269.01. 20,254,336 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 23,547,900. The company has a current ratio of 6.02, a quick ratio of 6.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The firm has a market cap of $747.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 1.20. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $245.16 and its 200 day simple moving average is $211.11. Facebook, Inc. has a 1 year low of $137.10 and a 1 year high of $278.89.

Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The social networking company reported $1.80 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.44 by $0.36. Facebook had a return on equity of 22.90% and a net margin of 31.29%. The firm had revenue of $18.69 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.29 billion. As a group, analysts predict that Facebook, Inc. will post 8.21 earnings per share for the current year.

Facebook, Inc provides various products to connect and share through mobile devices, personal computers, and other surfaces worldwide. The company's products include Facebook that enables people to connect, share, discover, and communicate with each other on mobile devices and personal computers; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and messages; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, groups, and businesses across platforms and devices; and WhatsApp, a messaging application for use by people and businesses to communicate in a private way.

