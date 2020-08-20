Girard Partners LTD. Sells 2,402 Shares of Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP)

Girard Partners LTD. decreased its position in Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP) by 4.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 47,280 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after selling 2,402 shares during the quarter. Union Pacific makes up 1.4% of Girard Partners LTD.’s portfolio, making the stock its 17th biggest holding. Girard Partners LTD.’s holdings in Union Pacific were worth $7,993,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. NuWave Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Union Pacific in the second quarter worth about $26,000. Hoover Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Union Pacific during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP raised its stake in Union Pacific by 100.0% during the 2nd quarter. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP now owns 120 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the period. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC bought a new stake in Union Pacific during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, Royal Fund Management LLC bought a new stake in Union Pacific during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $35,000. 78.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several research firms have weighed in on UNP. Zacks Investment Research cut Union Pacific from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $178.00 price target for the company. in a report on Wednesday, May 27th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on Union Pacific from $180.00 to $177.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 24th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on Union Pacific from $190.00 to $195.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 24th. Cfra cut their price target on Union Pacific from $190.00 to $172.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 24th. Finally, Robert W. Baird upgraded Union Pacific from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $220.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $178.13.

UNP traded down $1.03 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $189.92. 2,080,473 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,867,007. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $177.05 and a 200 day moving average price of $164.13. Union Pacific Co. has a 52-week low of $105.08 and a 52-week high of $195.09. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.61. The firm has a market capitalization of $129.45 billion, a PE ratio of 23.66, a PEG ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 1.05.

Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 23rd. The railroad operator reported $1.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.56 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $4.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.34 billion. Union Pacific had a return on equity of 32.45% and a net margin of 27.54%. Union Pacific’s revenue was down 24.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.22 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Union Pacific Co. will post 7.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 31st will be given a dividend of $0.97 per share. This represents a $3.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.04%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 28th. Union Pacific’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 46.30%.

In other Union Pacific news, EVP Elizabeth F. Whited sold 5,000 shares of Union Pacific stock in a transaction on Monday, July 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $171.08, for a total transaction of $855,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 72,934 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,477,548.72. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Elizabeth F. Whited sold 4,400 shares of Union Pacific stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $176.00, for a total value of $774,400.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 72,334 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,730,784. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

Union Pacific Corporation, through its subsidiary, Union Pacific Railroad Company, engages in the railroad business in the United States. It offers transportation services for agricultural products, including grains, commodities produced from grains, fertilizers, and food and beverage products; coal and sand, as well as petroleum, liquid petroleum gases, and renewables; and construction products, industrial chemicals, plastics, forest products, specialized products, metals and ores, and soda ash, as well as intermodal and finished vehicles.

