Girard Partners LTD. Sells 3,070 Shares of Mcdonald’s Corp (NYSE:MCD)

Girard Partners LTD. reduced its holdings in shares of Mcdonald’s Corp (NYSE:MCD) by 13.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 20,551 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after selling 3,070 shares during the quarter. Girard Partners LTD.’s holdings in Mcdonald’s were worth $3,791,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Cypress Wealth Services LLC raised its stake in shares of Mcdonald’s by 4.5% in the first quarter. Cypress Wealth Services LLC now owns 29,819 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $4,931,000 after buying an additional 1,277 shares during the period. Nicolet Advisory Services LLC grew its position in shares of Mcdonald’s by 123.3% in the first quarter. Nicolet Advisory Services LLC now owns 5,157 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $853,000 after purchasing an additional 2,848 shares in the last quarter. Arbor Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Mcdonald’s in the first quarter valued at $2,616,000. RPG Investment Advisory LLC grew its position in shares of Mcdonald’s by 2.9% in the first quarter. RPG Investment Advisory LLC now owns 25,400 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $4,200,000 after purchasing an additional 724 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Landsberg Bennett & Dubbaneh LLC grew its position in shares of Mcdonald’s by 1.2% in the first quarter. Landsberg Bennett & Dubbaneh LLC now owns 17,158 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $2,771,000 after purchasing an additional 199 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.04% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE MCD traded up $0.37 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $209.88. The company had a trading volume of 2,074,733 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,369,418. Mcdonald’s Corp has a one year low of $124.23 and a one year high of $221.01. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $195.10 and its 200-day moving average price is $189.29. The stock has a market cap of $156.50 billion, a PE ratio of 33.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.66 and a beta of 0.65.

Mcdonald’s (NYSE:MCD) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 28th. The fast-food giant reported $0.66 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.76 by ($0.10). Mcdonald’s had a net margin of 24.78% and a negative return on equity of 52.78%. The company had revenue of $3.76 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.73 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.05 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 29.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Mcdonald’s Corp will post 5.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 1st will be paid a $1.25 dividend. This represents a $5.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.38%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 31st. Mcdonald’s’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 63.78%.

MCD has been the subject of several recent research reports. Longbow Research lifted their price target on Mcdonald’s from $197.00 to $210.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 26th. Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $195.00 price target on shares of Mcdonald’s in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Wells Fargo & Co lifted their price target on Mcdonald’s from $209.00 to $220.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 16th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on Mcdonald’s from $208.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 17th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Mcdonald’s in a research report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the company. Mcdonald’s presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $210.40.

McDonald's Corporation operates and franchises McDonald's restaurants in the United States and internationally. Its restaurants offer various food products, soft drinks, coffee, and other beverages, as well as breakfast menu. As of December 31, 2018, the company operated 37,855 restaurants, including 35,085 franchised restaurants comprising 21,685 franchised to conventional franchisees, 7,225 licensed to developmental licensees, and 6,175 licensed to foreign affiliates; and 2,770 company-operated restaurants.

