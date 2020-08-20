GMK Noril’skiy nikel’ PAO (GDR) (OTCMKTS:NILSY) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of GMK Noril’skiy nikel’ PAO (GDR) (OTCMKTS:NILSY) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the six analysts that are covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have assigned a hold recommendation and three have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $30.25.

Separately, Morgan Stanley downgraded GMK Noril’skiy nikel’ PAO (GDR) from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 21st.

Shares of NILSY traded down $0.93 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $26.91. The stock had a trading volume of 235,012 shares, compared to its average volume of 96,229. GMK Noril’skiy nikel’ PAO has a 52 week low of $18.62 and a 52 week high of $35.52. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.03. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $26.72 and its 200-day moving average price is $28.23.

Public Joint Stock Company Mining and Metallurgical Company Norilsk Nickel, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a metals and mining company in Europe, Asia, North and South America, Russia, and the CIS countries. The company operates through GMK Group, KGMK Group, NN Harjavalta, GRK Bystrinskoye, Other Metallurgical, and Other Non-Metallurgical segments.

