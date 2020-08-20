Golem (GNT) Market Capitalization Hits $85.63 Million

Golem (CURRENCY:GNT) traded up 5.6% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 19:00 PM ET on August 20th. Golem has a total market cap of $85.63 million and $6.07 million worth of Golem was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Golem has traded 17% higher against the dollar. One Golem token can currently be purchased for $0.0864 or 0.00000729 BTC on popular exchanges including Zebpay, Braziliex, BitBay and DragonEX.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

About Golem

Golem’s genesis date was November 17th, 2016. Golem’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 990,670,000 tokens. Golem’s official website is golem.network . Golem’s official Twitter account is @golemproject and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Golem is blog.golemproject.net . The Reddit community for Golem is /r/GolemProject and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Buying and Selling Golem

Golem can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Gate.io, Mercatox, WazirX, OOOBTC, Zebpay, BitMart, BitBay, Huobi, Tidex, Vebitcoin, Cobinhood, Bithumb, DragonEX, Poloniex, Ethfinex, YoBit, Upbit, ABCC, Livecoin, Bittrex, Coinbe, Iquant, Braziliex, HitBTC, BigONE, Koinex, Bitbns, Binance, OKEx, CoinExchange, GOPAX, Cryptopia, Liqui and Tux Exchange. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Golem directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Golem should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Golem using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

