Hain Celestial Group Inc (NASDAQ:HAIN) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Hain Celestial Group Inc (NASDAQ:HAIN) has received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the fourteen brokerages that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $27.70.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on HAIN shares. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Hain Celestial Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Hain Celestial Group from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $26.00 to $28.00 in a research note on Friday, May 8th. Wells Fargo & Co lowered their price objective on Hain Celestial Group from $26.00 to $25.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 4th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Hain Celestial Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $33.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 3rd. Finally, SunTrust Banks boosted their price objective on Hain Celestial Group from $23.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 8th.

Shares of NASDAQ:HAIN traded down $0.16 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $33.89. The company had a trading volume of 1,161,380 shares, compared to its average volume of 945,960. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $32.67 and its 200 day moving average price is $28.53. The company has a current ratio of 2.00, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The stock has a market cap of $3.48 billion, a P/E ratio of -36.06 and a beta of 0.82. Hain Celestial Group has a 52-week low of $17.94 and a 52-week high of $34.53.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new position in shares of Hain Celestial Group in the second quarter worth approximately $26,000. Fortis Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Hain Celestial Group in the first quarter worth approximately $39,000. Ameritas Investment Company LLC bought a new position in shares of Hain Celestial Group in the first quarter worth approximately $43,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Hain Celestial Group in the second quarter worth approximately $95,000. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in shares of Hain Celestial Group in the second quarter worth approximately $102,000. Institutional investors own 98.89% of the company’s stock.

Hain Celestial Group Company Profile

The Hain Celestial Group, Inc manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells organic and natural products. The company operates in seven segments: the United States, United Kingdom, Tilda, Ella's Kitchen UK, Canada, Europe, and Cultivate. It offers infant formula; infant, toddler, and kids foods; diapers and wipes; rice and grain-based products; plant-based beverages and frozen desserts, such as soy, rice, oat, almond, and coconut; flour and baking mixes; breads, hot and cold cereals, pasta, condiments, cooking and culinary oils, granolas, and cereal bars; canned, chilled fresh, aseptic, and instant soups; yogurts; chilies; chocolates; and nut butters.

