Hanesbrands Inc. (NYSE:HBI) Director Ann Elizabeth Ziegler Sells 12,947 Shares

Hanesbrands Inc. (NYSE:HBI) Director Ann Elizabeth Ziegler sold 12,947 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.90, for a total value of $205,857.30. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 43,085 shares in the company, valued at $685,051.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

Shares of NYSE:HBI traded down $0.13 during trading on Thursday, reaching $15.65. 3,105,956 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,548,413. Hanesbrands Inc. has a 12 month low of $6.96 and a 12 month high of $16.75. The firm has a market cap of $5.49 billion, a PE ratio of 10.78, a PEG ratio of 3.26 and a beta of 1.63. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $13.45 and a 200-day moving average price of $11.53. The company has a current ratio of 2.01, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.03.

Hanesbrands (NYSE:HBI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 30th. The textile maker reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.02) by $0.62. Hanesbrands had a return on equity of 55.54% and a net margin of 7.88%. The company had revenue of $1.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.17 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.45 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 1.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Hanesbrands Inc. will post 1.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 11th will be issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.83%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 10th. Hanesbrands’s dividend payout ratio is presently 34.09%.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. OmniStar Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Hanesbrands in the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its stake in shares of Hanesbrands by 95.5% in the second quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 2,714 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 1,326 shares during the period. NuWave Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Hanesbrands by 45.4% in the second quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 3,479 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 1,087 shares during the period. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC boosted its stake in shares of Hanesbrands by 24.3% in the second quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 4,340 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $49,000 after buying an additional 849 shares during the period. Finally, FDx Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Hanesbrands during the first quarter valued at approximately $68,000. Institutional investors own 98.52% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on HBI. Credit Suisse Group upgraded Hanesbrands from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $13.00 to $15.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 14th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on Hanesbrands from $14.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Sunday, July 19th. UBS Group upped their target price on Hanesbrands from $9.00 to $9.50 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, May 4th. Bank of America upgraded Hanesbrands from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $8.50 to $14.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 15th. Finally, BofA Securities upgraded Hanesbrands from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their target price for the company from $8.50 to $14.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 15th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Hanesbrands presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $14.21.

About Hanesbrands

Hanesbrands, Inc is a consumer goods company, which engages in the design, manufacture, sourcing, and sale of everyday basic innerwear and activewear apparel in the Americas, Europe, Australia and Asia Pacific. It operates through the following three segments: Innerwear, Activewear and International.

