Hershey Co (NYSE:HSY) Shares Purchased by OPSEU Pension Plan Trust Fund

OPSEU Pension Plan Trust Fund grew its holdings in Hershey Co (NYSE:HSY) by 20.7% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 13,862 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,382 shares during the quarter. OPSEU Pension Plan Trust Fund’s holdings in Hershey were worth $1,775,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in HSY. DC Investments Management LLC raised its stake in Hershey by 7.7% during the 1st quarter. DC Investments Management LLC now owns 4,558 shares of the company’s stock worth $604,000 after acquiring an additional 326 shares in the last quarter. Dearborn Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Hershey by 98.3% during the first quarter. Dearborn Partners LLC now owns 8,076 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,070,000 after purchasing an additional 4,003 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Hershey by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 286,365 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,943,000 after purchasing an additional 2,216 shares during the last quarter. AXA boosted its position in shares of Hershey by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. AXA now owns 136,689 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,112,000 after purchasing an additional 888 shares during the period. Finally, Pacer Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Hershey during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $2,518,000. 52.50% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on HSY. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on shares of Hershey from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, July 24th. Cfra downgraded shares of Hershey from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $150.00 to $125.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 23rd. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of Hershey from $152.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 24th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “hold” rating and set a $133.00 price target on shares of Hershey in a report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on Hershey from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $146.50.

NYSE HSY traded down $0.02 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $147.74. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,241,230 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,240,487. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.33, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 1.31. The company’s 50-day moving average is $138.82 and its two-hundred day moving average is $139.53. Hershey Co has a fifty-two week low of $109.88 and a fifty-two week high of $162.20. The stock has a market cap of $31.12 billion, a PE ratio of 29.16, a PEG ratio of 3.24 and a beta of 0.20.

Hershey (NYSE:HSY) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 23rd. The company reported $1.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.13 by $0.18. Hershey had a net margin of 13.50% and a return on equity of 70.65%. The company had revenue of $1.71 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.74 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.31 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Hershey Co will post 6.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 15th. Investors of record on Friday, August 21st will be paid a $0.804 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 20th. This represents a $3.22 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.18%. This is a positive change from Hershey’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.77. Hershey’s dividend payout ratio is presently 53.46%.

In other Hershey news, Director Pamela M. Arway sold 294 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $128.98, for a total transaction of $37,920.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 15,970 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,059,810.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 29.39% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hershey Profile

The Hershey Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells confectionery products. The company operates through two segments, North America; and International and Other. It offers chocolate and non-chocolate confectionery products; gum and mint refreshment products comprising mints, chewing gums, and bubble gums; pantry items, such as baking ingredients, toppings, beverages, and sundae syrups; and snack items, including spreads, meat snacks, bars and snack bites, mixes, popcorn and protein bars, and cookies.

