HighTower Advisors LLC Acquires 47,587 Shares of 3M Co (NYSE:MMM)

HighTower Advisors LLC grew its holdings in 3M Co (NYSE:MMM) by 13.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 407,848 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after acquiring an additional 47,587 shares during the quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC’s holdings in 3M were worth $63,627,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of MMM. First Hawaiian Bank raised its stake in 3M by 203.0% in the first quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 9,716 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,326,000 after purchasing an additional 6,509 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its stake in 3M by 25.4% in the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 263,201 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $35,931,000 after purchasing an additional 53,241 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates raised its stake in 3M by 26.4% during the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 636,743 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $86,924,000 after acquiring an additional 133,160 shares in the last quarter. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA raised its stake in 3M by 5.0% during the first quarter. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA now owns 12,365 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,688,000 after acquiring an additional 585 shares in the last quarter. Finally, HNP Capital LLC acquired a new position in 3M during the first quarter worth about $3,371,000. 65.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, SVP John Patrick Banovetz sold 2,228 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $164.81, for a total transaction of $367,196.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 10,506 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,731,493.86. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.42% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on 3M from $158.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 29th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of 3M from $160.00 to $166.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 29th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of 3M from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $133.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 30th. Deutsche Bank upped their price objective on shares of 3M from $158.00 to $163.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. Finally, Bank of America boosted their target price on shares of 3M from $165.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. 3M currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $164.85.

MMM stock traded down $1.00 during trading on Thursday, reaching $162.97. The stock had a trading volume of 1,989,582 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,864,235. 3M Co has a one year low of $114.04 and a one year high of $182.54. The company has a quick ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 1.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.82. The company’s 50 day moving average is $157.66 and its two-hundred day moving average is $151.76. The company has a market capitalization of $94.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.48, a P/E/G ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 0.95.

3M (NYSE:MMM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 28th. The conglomerate reported $1.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.77 by $0.01. 3M had a net margin of 16.38% and a return on equity of 46.86%. The business had revenue of $7.18 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.29 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.20 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 12.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that 3M Co will post 8.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, September 12th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 24th will be given a dividend of $1.47 per share. This represents a $5.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.61%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 21st. 3M’s dividend payout ratio is currently 64.62%.

About 3M

3M Company operates as a technology company worldwide. The company's Industrial segment offers tapes, abrasives, adhesives, ceramics, sealants, specialty materials, purification products, closure systems, acoustic systems products, automotive components, abrasion-resistant films, and paint finishing and detailing products.

